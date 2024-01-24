The Media Agrees – DeSantis Was Beat by a Mouse

And just like that, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is out of the Republican Presidential run and his bid for the White House – and it appears it’s because he went after Disney. Let’s break this down.

Before Ron DeSantis entered his run for the White House, he did something that put a sour taste in everyone’s mouth – he went after Disney, specifically Disney World in Florida. DeSantis had hoped that his distaste for a “woke” company would have won him more votes, but that wasn’t the case.

Theme parks aside, he also went after the Walt Disney Company itself, back in 2022, including taking a few hits towards Disney CEO Bob Iger. But he didn’t stop there, he even started going after Disney supporters, which include many of his constituents. The analysis of this attack on the Walt Disney Parks proved to be the downfall of Gov Ron DeSantis.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the suspension of his Republican presidential campaign on Sunday, concluding his 2024 White House aspirations just before the New Hampshire primary. In a surprising move, he endorsed his adversary Donald Trump.

Now, Floridians, including Disney World, are wondering if DeSantis will now focus his efforts on continuing to attempt to take down the House of Mouse or if he will try to put an end to his nearly two-and-a-half-year legal and political battle with the Mouse. Media outlets like Business Insider agree that his attack on Disney cost him his Presidential bid. Here’s why.

In the realm of theme parks and entertainment, Governor DeSantis’ political approach, rooted in a more aggressive style of conservatism, took a distinct turn with his contentious stance against a significant state employer and one of the world’s most prominent entertainment companies.

According to company findings, Disney, a key player in Florida’s economic landscape, has created 263,000 direct and indirect jobs and generated a substantial $40.3 billion in economic impact in the state in 2022. Despite Disney’s significant influence, Governor DeSantis openly criticized the company in 2022 for opposing Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act. This legislation, commonly known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, sought to limit discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity in grades K-3.

The “Don’t Say Gay” bill became a focal point in the broader cultural debates in the United States, a narrative that Governor DeSantis strategically embraced in anticipation of his reelection and eventual presidential campaign.

Governor DeSantis persisted in his conflict with Disney, gaining control over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which had long enjoyed self-governing status. The skirmish between DeSantis and Disney unfolded over the following year, with Disney scoring a significant legal victory at one point.

This win revealed the extent to which the company had impeded DeSantis’ appointees from interfering with Disney World, resulting in a challenging and bruising battle rather than the decisive victory DeSantis had sought.

Here’s what remains the same now that DeSantis is back to being a governor full-time:

He still has power over the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD), which is the governing district for Disney World. There are still several lawsuits pending that involve the Florida Governor, the CFTOD, and Disney. DeSantis is still considered to be in an ongoing feud with Disney, which means things might take a turn for the worse – or maybe the Governor will have a change of heart. The Florida Governor is still going after Andrew Warren, Disney’s hopeful Democratic prosecutor who might assist Disney in winning a case against DeSantis.

With January soon coming to a close, things will look different in a few months as the Florida Governor returns to his primary role.