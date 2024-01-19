After Disney Defeat, DeSantis Shifts Focus Towards Democratic Prosecutor

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is not giving up, as his eyes seem set on Andrew Warren and Disney. After attempting to blame the media for his downfall, it appears he’s now trying to go after the Democratic prosecutor who might be able to assist the House of Mouse in one of its lawsuits against DeSantis.

Warren vs. DeSantis vs. Disney – The Democratic Prosecutor That Can Help Disney

Disney’s legal team sees a recent court ruling favoring ousted Tampa prosecutor Andrew Warren’s reinstatement as potentially beneficial for their legal battle against Governor Ron DeSantis.

In response to Wednesday’s decision from the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, Disney’s lawyers filed a copy on Thursday, contending that the First Amendment protections outlined in the ruling apply to their lawsuit.

Both Disney and Warren, a Democrat, assert that they faced repercussions from DeSantis due to their political stances. DeSantis suspended Warren in August 2022, citing Warren’s support for statements against criminalizing abortion and gender-transition treatments for children.

While U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle acknowledged that DeSantis’ suspension violated Warren’s First Amendment rights, he claimed he lacked the authority to reinstate him.

The Florida Governor Is Now Going After the Prosecutor

However, a three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed, stating that the judge could return Warren to office. In parallel, Disney is utilizing the First Amendment in its federal lawsuit against DeSantis and state officials, alleging that DeSantis targeted the company for opposing the “don’t say gay” law.

This law restricts classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity. Disney’s legal argument draws on a concurring opinion by Judge Kevin Newsom in the Warren case, emphasizing the principle that the state cannot censor speech with which it disagrees, whether it is considered ‘conservative’ or ‘woke.’ Disney’s lawyers assert that the same values are at stake in their lawsuit against DeSantis.

This brings us to the recent developments on DeSantis attempting to question Warren’s suspension to save himself. Governor Ron DeSantis is set to escalate the legal dispute over his suspension of Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren by seeking a full federal appeals court hearing.

This move comes after an 11th U.S. Circuit Court panel supported Warren on significant issues. DeSantis’s legal team filed a document on Wednesday indicating their intention to request a hearing before the court. This filing was made in opposition to a motion by Warren’s attorneys, which aimed at expediting the case.

The three-judge panel from the Atlanta-based court recently overturned a decision by U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle, asserting that Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren’s suspension violated First Amendment protections.

The panel directed Hinkle to reevaluate whether Governor Ron DeSantis had legitimate policy grounds to remove the twice-elected prosecutor. DeSantis’ legal team hinted at the possibility of the dispute reaching the U.S. Supreme Court. Following Warren’s suspension in August 2022, DeSantis appointed Susan Lopez as his replacement.

In a motion to expedite the mandate, Warren’s attorneys emphasized the situation’s urgency, stating that “time is of the essence.” They highlighted the impact of DeSantis’ suspension on the voters of Hillsborough County, nullifying an election involving millions of Floridians and preventing Warren from serving in his elected position. With one year remaining in Warren’s term, the motion urged against unnecessary delays in legal proceedings.