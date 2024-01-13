Disney Unveils Bold Position on ‘Woke’ Speech in Latest Court Battle With DeSantis

In their latest stand-off with Ron DeSantis in court, Disney has made an official yet bold stance on “woke” speech.

Latest Court Battle Sees Victory for Disney

On Wednesday, the conservative 11th Circuit delivered a verdict concluding that Governor DeSantis retaliated against Hillsborough (Tampa) State Attorney Andrew Warren. The ruling states that Warren was unjustly removed due to exercising his First Amendment rights to criticize the governor. The Disney case mirrors Warren’s situation, as their governing board faced dissolution for stating DeSantis’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ laws and condemning the mass book bans in Florida.

US District Judge Allen Winsor has already considered arguments regarding the state’s motion to dismiss Disney’s lawsuit. Disney’s legal action shares a common foundation with Warren’s case – both assert they faced retaliation for engaging in speech protected by the First Amendment. The timing of the 11th Circuit’s ruling in the Warren case is particularly advantageous for Disney, given that Judge Winsor has not rendered his decision yet, and the decisions of the 11th Circuit hold binding authority in his court.

In a surprising turn of events, Disney has incorporated the recent decision by the federal 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in State Attorney Andrew Warren’s case against Ron DeSantis into their lawsuit against him.

Disney’s Official Stance on ‘Woke’ Speech

This morning, Disney took a significant step by filing a motion for the court to acknowledge the recent decision and apply it to the facts of their case. In support of their motion, Disney specifically referenced a paragraph from the court’s decision:

The First Amendment is an inconvenient thing. It protects expressions that some find wrongheaded, offensive, or even ridiculous. But for the same reason the government can’t muzzle so-called ‘conservative’ speech under the guise of preventing on-campus harassment, the state can’t exercise its coercive power to censor so-called ‘woke’ speech with which it disagrees.

This new information above is critical in Disney’s argument against censorship of what is considered ‘woke’ speech, aligning with the principles outlined in the recent decision. The entire court documentation can be found by clicking here.

What Does This Mean for Disney Moving Forward in Its Fight Against Desantis?

Disney has publicly declared its official stance on “woke” speech in response to policies championed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The clash between Disney’s values and state policies has intensified, shaping a notable moment in the ongoing discourse surrounding freedom of expression and cultural inclusivity.

Disney’s official position underscores its commitment to free expression and diversity of thought, emphasizing the importance of protecting individuals’ rights to engage in speech, even if deemed ‘woke’ or controversial.

With Disney’s lawyers making the above statement clear on paper, Disney plans to use DeSantis’ weapons against him in this legal and political battle that continues to intensify as the year kicks off. With the presidential election just ten months away, will this stand-off with Disney be DeSantis’s ultimate demise?