Floridians and Disney Brace for ‘Vengeful’ DeSantis as He Seeks to ‘Burn It All Down’

Ron DeSantis Is Back to Being Governor Full-Time; What Does This Mean for Florida and Disney World?

An exciting piece from Politico yesterday asked, “What will DeSantis do now that he has more free time on his hands”?

In theme parks and entertainment, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the suspension of his Republican presidential campaign on Sunday. This decision marked the conclusion of his 2024 White House aspirations, strategically timed just before the New Hampshire primary. Notably, Governor DeSantis endorsed his longstanding rival, Donald Trump, adding an intriguing twist to the political landscape.

But politics aside, for now, many, including Floridians and Disney guests alike, are wondering what will happen now that DeSantis is back. Many think the Florida Governor will bring a vengeful spirit with him as he looks to dismantle Disney World, or at least try to. In Florida, his second term has just begun, with three and a half years to go.

As DeSantis returns to Tallahassee, the state capital is buzzing with anticipation and concern regarding how the Governor will exercise his influence during the remaining nearly three years of his term. Will he go full throttle on Disney?

Concerns about a retaliatory approach from DeSantis are not without basis. The Governor took action against Disney after the corporate giant expressed its intent to challenge a law restricting the classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity, often referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” law by critics.

Back to politics, Nikki Fried, Chair of the Florida Democratic Party, engaged in conflicts with DeSantis during her tenure as the state’s agriculture commissioner. As the sole Democrat in DeSantis’ cabinet throughout the Governor’s first term, Fried expressed her perspective: “It depends on who he blames for his downfall. If frustrated and angry, he may come back and try to burn it all down.”

But this isn’t the only political person who fears DeSantis’s return. Andrew Warren, a Democratic prosecutor whom the Florida governor initially suspended DeSantis, is also on the playing field as a First Amendment case Warren is leading could assist Disney in winning a case of their own against DeSantis.

In suspending Warren, Governor DeSantis leveled accusations of “incompetence and willful defiance of his duties” against the Democrat. The executive order issued by DeSantis highlighted Warren’s endorsement of a national organization’s statement, specifically regarding refraining from prosecuting abortion cases, as a contributing factor to the decision.

Back to the Disney side of things, multiple pending lawsuits now pin the Florida Governor against the House of Mouse. Those lawsuits have yet to find any real resolutions as DeSantis’s governing district, Disney World’s former Reedy Creek Improvement District, has also sent out some lawsuits against Disney. With a few court dates this week, there might be some new victors or more drama from this legal fiasco.

Lawsuits aside, Disney seems to have it in for the Governor, which makes sense as DeSantis went after Disney first in 2022, leading to this monster of a battle between the two. There are a few scenarios here to consider as we move forward in 2024:

DeSantis will strike Disney with everything he has, leading to a monumental legal battle between the two.

The Florida Governor will ease back on Disney and attempt to remedy his damage from the last two and a half years.

More lawsuits will emerge in the coming months, leading to more legal warfare between the two.

Everything will remain the same, and things will wrap up as we end the year.

What are your thoughts on DeSantis returning to being a Governor full-time? Will he go all in after Disney?

