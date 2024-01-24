Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Debuts Earlier Than Expected

Princess and the Frog fans, get excited, because Tiana’s Bayou Adventure seems to have debuted earlier than expected! Well…kind of.

It seems as though Disneyland and Walt Disney World are gearing up for the opening of the brand new attraction that’s replacing the beloved Splash Mountain sometime this year. Both parks closed their versions of Splash Mountain last year, with Disney World’s closing in January and Disneyland’s following in May. The attraction has been the subject of controversy for years due to being inspired by the 1946 Disney film The Song of the South. The announcement of its closure was met with outrage and disappointment from fans who rallied to try to convince the Disney resorts to backtrack the ride’s closure.

Despite the backlash, Disney continued with its retheme and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is well underway, with an expected opening date just recently changed from “late 2024” to simply “2024.” The respective Disney park websites just added the attraction to their available list as well as a description of what guests can expect once the ride opens, and the Walt Disney World description reads: “Join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis on their journey through a shimmering bayou as they prepare for a spirited celebration during Mardi Gras season. Along the way, you’ll see familiar faces and make new friends as you’re brought into the next chapter of Tiana’s inspiring story.”

Interestingly, we reported yesterday that Disneyland and Disney World have their own unique descriptions of the attraction, although they’ll both have a 40-inch height requirement, the same as Splash Mountain. Disney Imagineers also promise that both versions will tell the same story while maintaining their uniqueness and individuality. With a new “2024” expected opening, it seems as though all is moving according to plan, if not quicker than expected.

However, fans of the New Orleans princess can now encounter her and a hint at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure on the recently released popcorn buckets at Walt Disney World. That’s right, move over Figment, Tiana is almost there! While the new buckets also feature Simba, Moana, and Mickey, Tiana shines brightly and her tiara-ed water tower takes a spot right next to Cinderella’s castle on the bucket. The popcorn bucket is making its way through Disney fans online, with many excited at the addition of the princess to some of the latest merch.

With Imagineers hard at work on the attraction, the websites updating their description and expected opening dates, and this brand new merchandise, it’s possible guests may see Tiana and her bayou friends sooner than expected. Stay tuned to Inside the Magic for further updates on the attraction.

Are you excited for the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure? Let us know in the comments below!