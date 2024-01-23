Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Reaches Major Milestone at Disney’s Magic Kingdom

One of Disney’s most divisive projects just hit a huge milestone at the Magic Kingdom.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has just hit a major milestone in Walt Disney World, with Splash Mountain closing exactly one year ago. It may be hard to believe, but Splash Mountain has been missing from the Magic Kingdom for a year already, closing forever on January 23, 2023.

Splash Mountain’s final day of operation was held on January 22, which saw thousands of guests pour into the park just to ride it one final time. The last few hours of the ride’s life were possibly the busiest and most crowded Splash Mountain had ever been, with wait times reaching well past three and four hours all throughout the night.

A video of the ride’s final moments in 2023 was shared by X user @WDWDreamfinder.

Over time, Splash Mountain became one of Disney’s most popular attractions, with locations at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Tokyo Disneyland. The decision to close the attraction was not an easy one, coming after decades of backlash regarding Song of the South (1946), the film Splash Mountain is based on. This animated/live-action hybrid adventure is beautiful and features some classic Disney hand-drawn animation, but it is also extremely problematic due to its depictions of African Americans. Disney has effectively wiped the film from history, with no official copy being produced for years. Fans will also not find Song of the South streaming on Disney+.

Because of the sheer amount of pressure and backlash surrounding the film, the closure of Splash Mountain always seemed inevitable, with Disney finally pulling the plug back in 2020 with its original announcement.

Work continues on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in order to get it ready for its upcoming opening day. Walt Disney Imagineering could actually be seen touring the project yesterday at the Magic Kingdom.

Heavy WDI presence out here at Splash today. pic.twitter.com/t35gc5KnHs — Evan Patel (@EvanPatel11) January 22, 2024



The Walt Disney Company announced Tiana’s Bayou Adventure back in 2020, sending a shockwave throughout the Disney theme park community. Many fans were excited about the idea of a brand-new ride coming to the Magic Kingdom, while others were disappointed and even saddened by the revelation that one of their favorite attractions would be closing forever.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is expected to officially open sometime in 2024, and while Disney has been purposefully vague when it comes to the actual date, reports and rumors indicate a potential September opening. Disneyland’s version of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will also open sometime in 2024, but progress is significantly behind Walt Disney World’s version, meaning it may be several more months until it is ready.

