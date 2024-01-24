Disney Announces Nearly $2 Billion to Expand Its Oldest Park in the World

Disney announced yesterday that it plans to spend more than $2 billion on a significant expansion project coming to its oldest park in the world, Disneyland.

Disney Announces $2 Billion Expansion Plan Coming to Disneyland in California Soon.

Disney has committed to a substantial investment of at least $2.5 billion over the next decade as part of the extensive Disneyland Forward proposal. Recently revealed details of the development agreement between Disney and Anaheim shed light on this ambitious plan during an informational workshop on January 23, as the Orange County Register reported.

The earmarked $2.5 billion will be allocated towards developing “theme park lands, attractions, hotels, shopping, and dining west of Disneyland Drive and on the Toy Story parking lot.” Notably, this investment does not cover expenses related to parking structures, pedestrian bridges, and road improvements, with Disney undertaking these costs separately.

According to the proposed plans, Disney aims to construct a substantial 17,000-space eastside parking structure directly connected to the 5 Freeway. This proposed parking facility is anticipated to surpass the combined size of the Mickey & Friends and Pixar Pals parking structures.

The project envisions the installation of approximately three pedestrian bridges, connecting the eastside parking structure to the theme parks while providing access to surrounding hotels, shops, and restaurants. The broader Disneyland Forward initiative outlines officials’ intentions to revitalize and renovate the Anaheim theme park, introducing new attractions, shops, and restaurants within its existing 490-acre footprint, as the Los Angeles Times reported.

Disney has committed to spending a minimum of $1.9 billion over the next 10 years if the Disneyland Forward project is approved. That figure includes attractions, entertainment, hotels, dining and shopping. pic.twitter.com/QkceDCYNkr — Todd Martens (@Toddmartens) January 24, 2024

Speculation among Disney enthusiasts has long centered around the possibility of new lands, rides, and attractions based on popular franchises such as Tangled (2010), Zootopia (2016), and Tron (1982), as well as expanded areas inspired by Peter Pan (1953) and Toy Story (1995), contingent on project approval.

In September, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro hinted at the potential realization of Arendelle from Frozen (2013), Wakanda from Black Panther (2018), and Santa Cecilia from Coco (2017) at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” with potential expansion to its sister park in Orlando.

The following steps involve hearings by the Anaheim Planning Commission for Disneyland Forward in March, with the city council slated to vote on the proposal in May, as reported by the Register. Disney’s substantial investment promises transformative changes and additions to the iconic theme park experience.

