Disneyland Ceases All Sales of Annual Passes

Disneyland guests who wanted to purchase the newly back-on-sale Magic Key annual passes were shocked to hear that any passes are no longer available – for anyone. Here’s what you need to know.

Disneyland Stops Sale of All Annual Passes

Disneyland’s highly sought-after Magic Key passes, favored by theme park enthusiasts, became available again on Wednesday. The last opportunities to buy Magic Keys were in January and April 2023.

Since their introduction, the availability of Magic Key passes has been notably scarce, with only a limited number of sale events, often resulting in sold-out inventory. Acquiring a Magic Key is challenging, requiring many individuals to patiently wait hours in a virtual queue to secure their preferred pass type.

The passes went on sale this week but quickly sold out in record time, leading to many disgruntled Disneyland guests who could not purchase their own Magic Key since Disney immediately stopped selling them as of yesterday.

Industry insider and news reporter Scott Gustin obtained information on Disney ceasing all sales of its annual passes yesterday, as shown above. According to multiple sources like the one above, the Annual Passes, called Magic Key Passes, sold out two days ago, which led to Disneyland having to stop all sales aside from folks who have one already being able to renew their passes without running into any trouble.

Disney has not yet announced when the sale of Magic Key Passes will resume for guests, but it can be speculated that it might be another 10-12 months until anyone will see these annual passes go back on the market.

Disneyland’s Magic Key passes are temporary licenses that allow access to Disneyland Resort theme parks on specific dates. Magic Key holders must have a reservation and a Magic Key pass for the same park on the day they want to visit. Here are the passes with a quick rundown of each:

Disneyland introduced the Magic Key program, which replaced the previous Annual Pass system. The Magic Key program included four pass types: Dream Key, Believe Key, Enchant Key, and Imagine Key. Each Key had varying levels of access, benefits, and blackout dates.

Access Levels:

Dream Key: Highest tier with no blackout dates, parking included, and various discounts. Believe Key: Moderate tier with some blackout dates, parking for specific days, and discounts. Enchant Key: Lower tier with more blackout dates, limited parking, and fewer discounts. Imagine Key: The most affordable tier with the most blackout dates and no parking included.



Disneyland implemented a reservation system where pass holders must make reservations for their park visits in advance. This helped manage crowd levels and ensure a better experience for visitors. Passholders could renew their passes, and new passes were available for purchase during specific periods. The availability of passes was subject to change based on demand and other factors.

The passes will grant you access to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. Magic Key passes offer various admission options, pricing, experiences, food, drinks, and merchandise discounts. All Magic Key passes allow park hopping, meaning holders can visit either park after 11 a.m., even if they don’t have a reservation first.

Passes are non-refundable and non-transferable. Some say the Magic Key program is highly recommended for those who plan to visit multiple times.