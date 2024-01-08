Magic Key Pass Sales Could Be a Disaster, Leave Thousands Without Admission

The highly sought Magic Key Passes are going on sale this week for Disneyland enthusiasts, but how long will it take for all passes to sell out?

Disney fans of all ages, get ready. Disneyland’s highly sought-after Magic Key Passes are going on sale this week, with all program tiers becoming available for new buyers for the first time in forever.

Unfortunately, faith, trust, and pixie dust may not be enough to prevent the upcoming sale from being a potential disaster and leaving thousands of guests from all corners of the country (and maybe even the world) out of the program and without admission to Walt Disney’s original theme park. But hey, let’s stay positive for now and go over what we know for sure first.

When are Magic Key Passes resuming sales at Disneyland? This week! More specifically, this Wednesday, January 10, 2024, no earlier than 9:00 a.m. PST, according to the Disney Resort’s official website. Disney fans trying to become Magic Key holders this week are advised to sign in to their Disney account before visiting the Magic Key sales page. Once done, guests will be taken to the waiting room to purchase their pass no earlier than 8:45 a.m. Pacific Time by clicking the “Purchase Magic Key Passes” link on the Magic Key page. For a long time, the Inspire Key, the most expensive tier in Disneyland Resort’s Magic Key Program, was the only tier available for new purchases, with other tiers remaining available exclusively for renewal. Fortunately, this will soon change, as Disney officials revealed that all four pass types — Inspire Key, Believe Key, Enchant Key, and Imagine Key — will become available for purchase when sales resume this week, allowing even more guests to become official Magic Key holders at the Happiest Place on Earth. Now, for the unavoidable truth. Will Magic Key Passes sell out following the upcoming resume in sales?

Will Magic Key Passes sell out? It is almost certain that they will. While it is possible that, as Disneyland Resort continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic changes in operations and capacity, more passes have been added to all tiers, Magic Key Passes are still highly demanded, with tens of thousands of guests eager to enter the Southern California theme park’s Annual Pass program and become a Magic Key holder, and even more Disney fans impatient to renew or upgrade their existing Magic Key Pass. Having said that and being aware of the extremely high demand, it’s not hard to picture all Magic Key Pass sales ceasing due to Disney fans exceeding the program’s capacity. The question now is, how long will it be before all tiers sell out? Passes could sell out on January 10, the day sales resume. Sales could last two or three days before selling out, or guests might even have a week before all tiers for the Magic Key Program sell out. Unfortunately, no one can tell for sure how long it will take for pass sales to stop due to all tiers reaching their capacity. It all depends on the supply Disneyland can provide fans with and the proper operation of the California Disney Resort’s online sales system — which has proven to be a real test of fans’ patience in previous significant Disneyland sales. But don’t be shy! Make your bets and let Inside the Magic know how long you think it will be before all Magic Key Passes sell out. If you plan to buy your pass this Wednesday, January 10, when sales resume, Inside the Magic wishes you the best of luck. We’re eager to hear your success story after becoming a Magic Key holder! And if you don’t succeed in this titanic task and are left out of the program, know Inside the Magic can always lend an ear to hear about your experience, too.

Can I buy my Magic Key Pass in person? The quick answer is no. Disneyland officials have not announced the sale of Magic Key Passes in person at Disneyland’s main entrance ticket booths, meaning that the Annual Pass is unlikely to be available for purchase in person. Additionally, planDisney advises against waiting to purchase a Magic Key pass in person, as passes could sell out without warning, leaving guests out of the park. “Park reservations are also required in addition to valid admission for each day you plan to visit the parks, so you’d want to be sure you have a reservation in place prior to your arrival,” the planDisney panelist added.

Which Magic Key Pass tier is the best? All tiers in Disneyland’s renamed Annual Pass program have their benefits. While some are more expensive than others, it doesn’t mean that there is a “best” pass, only one that better suits your needs (and budget, something fundamental when planning your visit to Disneyland Resort). How about we go over the tiers that will become available this Wednesday, January 10, their prices, and their benefits? Let’s start with the Imagine Key, the least expensive tier in Disneyland’s Magic Key Program. The Imagine Key pass is available exclusively for Southern California residents living in zip codes 90000 to 93599 and is priced at $499. It allows guests to hold up to two theme park reservations at a time. Additionally, this tier provides 20% off the purchase of Disney Genie+ service on select dates, up to 10% off select merchandise and select dining, and 25% off standard theme park parking at the Toy Story Parking Area (excluding blockout dates). The Imagine Key pass is subject to blockout dates. Related: Disneyland Passholders Struck With Unfair Reparations and Price Hikes Following Magic Key Dispute The Enchant Key is the least expensive tier for all guests, not just Southern California residents. This tier is priced at $849 and allows guests to hold up to four theme park reservations at a time. Additionally, the Enchant Key provides 20% off the purchase of Disney Genie+ service on select dates, up to 10% off select merchandise and select dining, and 25% off standard theme park parking at the Toy Story Parking Area (excluding blockout dates). The Disneyland Enchant Key is also subject to blockout dates. The Believe Key provides more benefits for all guests. This tier is priced at $1,249 and allows guests to hold up to six theme park reservations at a time. Additionally, the Believe Key provides 20% off the purchase of Disney Genie+ service on days when guests use their pass for admission, unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads, up to 10% off select merchandise and select dining, and 50% off standard theme park parking at the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure, Pixar Pals Parking Structure and Toy Story Parking Area (excluding blockout dates). While marked dates are drastically less compared to the two lower tiers, the Believe Key pass is subject to blockout dates. Finally, the Inspire Key is the highest (and most expensive) tier in Disneyland’s Magic Key program. This tier is priced at $1,649 and allows guests to hold up to six theme park reservations at a time. Additionally, the Inspire Key provides 20% off the purchase of Disney Genie+ service on days when guests use their pass for park admission, unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads, up to 20% off select merchandise and 15% off select dining, and includes standard theme park parking (excluding blockout dates) at the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure, Pixar Pals Parking Structure and Toy Story Parking Area. Contrary to Walt Disney World Resort’s highest Annual Pass tier (the Disney Incredi-Pass), which allows guests to visit Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT with no blockout dates, Disneyland’s Inspire Key is still subject to some blockout dates. You can learn more about Disneyland’s Magic Key calendar and blockout dates by clicking here. Learn more about Magic Key Terms and Conditions by clicking here.

More on Disney’s Magic Key program sales Disneyland Resort shifted its Annual Pass system, turning it into the Magic Key program, which allows guests to become “a townsperson on Main Street, U.S.A., a galactic citizen of Batuu, a hero at Avengers Campus, a local at Pixar Pier and beyond.” Related: Disneyland Magic Key Holders Banned From Parks Sales for Magic Key Passes have proven problematic since Disneyland reimagined its program in 2021, with exceedingly high demand and a limited offer of the exclusive membership and its benefits. However, Magic Key Passes are still highly sought-after, with new passes quickly selling out in 2023. Disney describes the Magic Key program as follows: The Magic Key program provides reservation-based admission to one or both Disneyland Resort theme parks where you’ll make memories visit after visit. Magic Key passes feature a variety of admission opportunities, pricing options, experiences, and savings on food, beverages and merchandise. Magic Key holders enjoy admission opportunities, value and convenience at the Disneyland Resort. Whether you consider yourself a Mouseketeer, Space Ranger or Super Hero, there is something for everyone as a Magic Key holder.

