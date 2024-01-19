Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Disneyland Resort

Disneyland to Receive New Entry Facelift After 70 Years

in Disneyland Resort

Posted on by Emmanuel Detres 1 Comment
Mickey Mouse inside of Disneyland Park in California with a "Under Construction" sign.

Credit: Inside The Magic

Disneyland Resort is finally getting a new front entrance facelift after a recent announcement has everyone excited for what’s to come.

Disneyland incident - A wide shot of the front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park in California.
Credit: Disney

Disneyland Resort to Receive New Entrance

According to Scott Gustin, an industry insider, on X, formally Twitter, Disneyland California will get a new front entrance for guests later this year.

NEW: Starting later this year, Disneyland Resort will begin work to construct new, updated entry gates at the entryways to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. The update will include adding additional gates and making the gates stroller and ADA accessible.

According to the press release from Gustin, both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park will be getting some updated entry gates that will add additional gates for strollers and ADA accessibility.

Mickey's Fun Wheel and Incredicoaster on Pixar Pier at Disneyland Resort's California Adventure Park.
Credit: Brandi Alexandra via Unsplash

The upcoming gates are anticipated to mirror the entry gates found at Disneyland Paris, introducing a touch of international flair to the park. Designed for efficiency and convenience, these gates will be automated, activating after a Cast Member scans and validate the guest’s theme park ticket, streamlining the entry process for a seamless and enjoyable experience.

As indicated in the permits, the term “automated” pertains to the mechanism by which the new gates will open. Following a Cast Member’s scanning and validating the guest’s theme park ticket, the gates will be automated, ensuring a smooth and efficient entry process.

Since its inception, Disneyland has undergone several expansions and significant renovations, transforming its landscape over the years. Notable additions include the introduction of New Orleans Square in 1966, the establishing of Bear Country in 1972, the unveiling of Mickey’s Toontown in 1993, and the immersive experience of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in 2019.

The Disneyland railroad entrance into Disneyland Park in California.
Credit: Disney

These expansions have continually enhanced and diversified the attractions and themes within the iconic park, ensuring a dynamic and ever-evolving experience for visitors.

As of now, this is the only information released by Scott Gustin from Disneyland, but expect more news to be released in the coming months as Disney unveils their plans for this new updated gate entry for all to enjoy.

Are you thrilled about Disneyland in California getting updated gates for guests to enter the parks? 

in Disneyland Resort

Tagged:Disney California AdventureDisneylandDisneyland CaliforniaDisneyland ResortDisneyland Resort California

Emmanuel Detres

Since first stepping inside the Magic Kingdom at nine years old, I knew I was destined to be a theme Park enthusiast. Although I consider myself a theme Park junkie, I still have much to learn and discover about Disney. Universal Orlando Resort has my heart; being an Annual Passholder means visiting my favorite places on Earth when possible! When I’m not writing about Disney, Universal, or entertainment news, you’ll find me cruising on my motorcycle, hiking throughout my local metro parks, or spending quality time with my girlfriend, family, or friends.

View Comment (1)