Disneyland to Receive New Entry Facelift After 70 Years

Disneyland Resort is finally getting a new front entrance facelift after a recent announcement has everyone excited for what’s to come.

Disneyland Resort to Receive New Entrance

According to Scott Gustin, an industry insider, on X, formally Twitter, Disneyland California will get a new front entrance for guests later this year.

NEW: Starting later this year, Disneyland Resort will begin work to construct new, updated entry gates at the entryways to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. The update will include adding additional gates and making the gates stroller and ADA accessible. pic.twitter.com/2urd6EHDhk — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) January 19, 2024

According to the press release from Gustin, both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park will be getting some updated entry gates that will add additional gates for strollers and ADA accessibility.

The upcoming gates are anticipated to mirror the entry gates found at Disneyland Paris, introducing a touch of international flair to the park. Designed for efficiency and convenience, these gates will be automated, activating after a Cast Member scans and validate the guest’s theme park ticket, streamlining the entry process for a seamless and enjoyable experience.

As indicated in the permits, the term “automated” pertains to the mechanism by which the new gates will open. Following a Cast Member’s scanning and validating the guest’s theme park ticket, the gates will be automated, ensuring a smooth and efficient entry process.

Since its inception, Disneyland has undergone several expansions and significant renovations, transforming its landscape over the years. Notable additions include the introduction of New Orleans Square in 1966, the establishing of Bear Country in 1972, the unveiling of Mickey’s Toontown in 1993, and the immersive experience of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in 2019.

These expansions have continually enhanced and diversified the attractions and themes within the iconic park, ensuring a dynamic and ever-evolving experience for visitors.

As of now, this is the only information released by Scott Gustin from Disneyland, but expect more news to be released in the coming months as Disney unveils their plans for this new updated gate entry for all to enjoy.

Are you thrilled about Disneyland in California getting updated gates for guests to enter the parks?