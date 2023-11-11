Disneyland Resort Revamped With New Experiences Debuting Soon

Disneyland Resort is ready for a revamp as the California Disney Resort welcomes new and exciting experiences.

Home to magical experiences for the whole family, Disneyland Resort welcomes millions of guests every year, eager to experience the magic of Walt Disney’s original theme park.

Disneyland Park houses some of the earliest rides to open at the Happiest Place on Earth, like Peter Pan’s Flight, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, and Pirates of the Caribbean throughout immersive lands, with probably the most impressive one being Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, bringing the Star Wars franchise to life with rides, character interactions, food and merchandise offerings, and more!

Disney California Adventure is packed with thrilling experiences themed to some of the most beloved Disney stories, from Pixar Pier to Cars Land and Avengers Campus — a must-do for every fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Unfortunately, guests have been vocal about a decline in their experiences visiting the Southern California Disney Resort, with some commenting that “the magic got ruined” during their visit and that their experiences have been “just a waste.”

This has led some to think that Disneyland Resort is in desperate need of upgrades to some of the resort’s experiences. And it appears that Disney has listened to their demands — at least to some extent — as the company has just announced a series of exciting new experiences hitting Disney California Adventure and Disney Parks worldwide — in addition to the Disney Cruise Line.

A recent post on the Disney Parks Blog revealed that starting today, November 11, guests may encounter Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Captain Monica Rambeau in their heroic outfits to celebrate the premiere of The Marvels (2023. The stars of the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) are visiting Avengers Campus for a limited time to recruit the next generation of superheroes.

In addition to the heroic debut and thanks to the incredible technology available in Avengers Campus, guests can now simulate the powers of The Marvels with the debut of new Disney PhotoPass Lenses available with the purchase of Disney Genie+ service. And guests can visit the entrance of the immersive Marvel-inspired land to capture a Magic Shot with a Flerkitten.

Disneyland is not the only park welcoming a revamp to celebrate the premiere of The Marvels. The heroic group recently took over the sky above Disneyland Paris for a unique, limited-time show ahead of the jaw-dropping nighttime spectacular “Avengers: Power the Night,” which uses hundreds of drones to illuminate Avengers Campus and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

Disney added, “Having fulfilled her dream of meeting her own hero, Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan heads to Disneyland Paris for the first time ever, where you can meet her at Avengers Campus. Next, head to the Hero Training Center to perfect your hero skills in a training session led by Carol. Then, help her and Iron Man save the world in the thrilling Avengers Assemble: Flight Force.”

You can see the video announcing the debut of Ms. Marvel at Disneyland Paris’ Avengers Campus below or click here to watch it.

(Translated) You’ll love seeing this new team together! With Marvel Studios’ new movie, The Marvels, now’s the perfect time to team up with Super Heroes for an epic adventure at Disneyland Paris. For the first time ever at Marvel Avengers Campus, you can meet Ms. Marvel as she finally fulfills her dream of meeting her own hero, Captain Marvel. #TheMarvels #DisneylandParis #Film #Release #Marvel #MissMarvel #CaptainMarvel #FavoritePlace

Guests visiting Hong Kong Disneyland will have the opportunity to meet Kamala Khan, who has recently started visiting the resort for the first time at the Tomorrowland Stage. From now until November 19, guests will also have a chance to meet Kamala with one of the universe’s most powerful Super Heroes – a.k.a. Carol Danvers – in Tomorrowland.

Captain Marvel’s hero work takes her around the world, making a stop at Shanghai Disney Resort. Guests have the chance to train with Carol Danvers and other favorite heroes during the Avengers Training Initiative at the Pepsi E-Stage in Tomorrowland.

And since a hero’s work is never done, the heroes of The Marvels also defend the seven seas. Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan join forces with Captain America, Ant-Man, and The Wasp at “Avengers: Quantum Encounter,” one of the Disney Cruise Line’s most ambitious dining experiences aboard the Disney Wish.

Disney is also releasing a limited collection of merchandise inspired by The Marvels, coming soon to shopDisney and Disney Parks around the globe.

Are you excited about The Marvels hitting theaters? Have you watched the new MCU movie? Share your opinions with Inside the Magic in the comments below!