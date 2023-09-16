Recent Experience “Dulled the Magic” at Disneyland, Guests Say

Guest experience at Disneyland Resort seemingly continues to dwindle, as a recent visit “dulled the magic” for a family of Disney fans.

“Disneyland is your land. Here age relives fond memories of the past, and here youth may savor the challenge and promise of the future,” Walt Disney said during the dedication ceremony of his original theme park in Anaheim, California, in 1955.

Disneyland Resort has changed significantly since its opening day, bringing innovative rides and immersive experiences to life, as well as unique entertainment offerings and revolutionary developments. However, some comment that the Southern California theme park is losing its magic.

A family recently shared their disappointing experience at the parks, commenting that their trip “dulled the magic” for them and made them question any future trips.

Redditor u/KatieK315 recently posted about her family’s experience visiting Disneyland Resort on a 5-day trip as an early birthday present to her daughters, thinking they were visiting during “a slower time since school was back in.” “Boy was I wrong! It was so hot, muggy, and seemed very busy,” added the mother.

The Redditor mentioned that their first family trip together was in March a few years ago, “And it was amazing and magic. I definitely became a ‘Disney adult.'” However, she commented that this trip “dulled the magic for [her] a bit.”

“Cast members in the stores and operating rides seemed so over it and checked out, I get it.. I am sure the weather and guests contribute to that, bathrooms were smelly and gross, adults behaving badly…” These were some of the problems the disappointed mother shared in her post.

However, u/KatieK315 added the positive side of her trip as well. “We did the Plaza Inn breakfast on our last day which was amazing. The food isn’t spectacular, but the character interactions were wonderful. Security at the entrance and the cast members that scan you in were also really kind and always had funny/nice comment.”

Unfortunately, the positive doesn’t balance the unpleasant experience for the mother and her family, as she added, “At this point, I don’t have any desire to return in the near future.” The mother ended her post by asking fellow Redditors and Disney fans for tips on quiet spots to rest during their visit to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, wondering if other Disney fans shared her disappointment and if they ever got the magical feeling of visiting the parks back.

Have you visited Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure recently? What was your experience at the parks like? Tell Inside the Magic about it in the comments below!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.