Disneyland Overshadowed Again, Upgrades Desperately Needed

in Disneyland Resort

Posted on by Ed Aguila
Two guests watch the fireworks nighttime spectacular at Disneyland Park.

Credit: Disney

Disneyland and its nighttime entertainment offerings are in serious problems as the Southern California Disney Resort is overshadowed once again.

As a staple of family fun in America, Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is home to countless magical experiences for guests of all ages to enjoy, from iconic rides and attractions to memorable interactions with beloved Disney characters like Mickey Mouse and his friends, unforgettable parades, live shows, and nighttime entertainment offerings.

Beloved Disney characters Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Pluto, Chip, and Dale in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland
Credit: Disney

However, the guest experience at the Southern California Disney Resort seems to be declining at a concerning rate, as guests visiting Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure have been vocal about their recent trips, arguing that “the magic got ruined” during their visitsharing their disappointment online, and saying that their experience was “just a waste.”

These opinions have been caused by traumatizing breakdowns on some of the parks’ most popular rides, guests’ unruly behavior leading to drastic measures from theme park officials, and the cancellation of some fan-favorite nighttime spectaculars.

Sleeping Beauty Castle lit with projections from the Halloween Screams seasonal nighttime spectacular at Disneyland Park
Credit: Disney

Unfortunately, Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney’s original theme park, has been overshadowed again, proving that the Anaheim-based Disney Resort is in desperate need of upgrades.

While the first Disney Resort to open its gates is packed with nostalgia and magic for the entire family, Disneyland Resort needs to bring new technology into the parks if it wants to stay on top of the competition.

Disney Parks worldwide have taken a massive leap ahead of Disneyland with their entertainment offerings. Hong Kong Disneyland, for example, includes large-scale 3D projection mapping technology, choreographed fountains, illuminated water projection, lasers, theatrical lighting, pyrotechnics, and fireworks effects in its nighttime spectacular “Momentous,” captivating audiences of all ages.

Momentous banner in Hong Kong Disneyland's website
Credit: Hong Kong Disneyland

Disneyland Paris is known for the innovative use of hundreds of drones that have illuminated the sky above Avengers Campus and Sleeping Beauty Castle in the Parisian Disney Resort.

Now, as a breathtaking show has brought magic to life, the question arises again. Should Disneyland Resort incorporate new technology into its nighttime entertainment offerings?

Iron Man, Captain America, and Captain Marvel on the Tower of Terror
Credit: Disney

Theme park and entertainment digital journalist Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) shared a video of the fantastic drone show that illuminated the sky above the famous El Capitan Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard,  accompanied by the soundtrack of the movie to celebrate the premiere of Wish, Disney’s latest feature film, bringing the magic of the movie to life.

Drone show before the #Wish premiere.

The Walt Disney Company has already created several drone shows for events hosted by the company in Los Angeles, California. However, land restrictions may play an essential part in the company’s decision to not introduce the innovative technology at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, a problem that Disneyland Paris Resort probably doesn’t face.

Regardless, Disneyland officials continue to push forward on an ambitious billion-dollar project to expand Disneyland Resort, bringing new immersive lands, rides and attractions, unique experiences, and even a third theme park to the Southern California Disney Resort.

Concept art of DisneylandForward (Disneland expansion project) inspired by Disney's 'Tangled'
Credit: DisneylandForward

Unfortunately, as of this article’s publishing, there are no official plans to include drones in Disneyland Resort’s nighttime entertainment offerings. Stay tuned to Inside the Magic for the latest news about Disneyland, Disney World, and Disney Parks.

Asha, the lead character in the upcoming Disney movie 'Whish' debuts at Disney World's EPCOT and soon at Disneyland Resort and Disneyland Paris
Credit: Disney

Disney’s Wish (2023) brings the Disney100 celebrations to the silver screen, introducing viewers to Asha and her story. While the movie triggered an intense wave of backlash online, accusing Disney of being unoriginal and claiming that the company was “officially dead,” critics have praised Disney’s latest movie, applauding its fluid animation, catchy musical numbers, and return-to-formula approach to filmmaking, making it reminiscent of early Disney princess movies.

Wish is also bringing new experiences to Disney Parks worldwide, including merchandise and an all-new meet-and-greet experience with Asha, available for a limited time at EPCOT in Walt Disney World Resort and coming soon to Disneyland Resort and Disneyland Paris.

Do you think Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure should add drones to their nighttime spectaculars? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments below!

