Guests “Stuck in Hell” During Horrifying Malfunction at Disneyland

Unfortunately, several guests have pointed out that Disney is losing its magic, commenting that their park experiences have been “just a waste.” This was the case for a family who experienced a terrifying stop due to a ride malfunction at Disneyland Park.

User @partylikeamotha shared the less-than-magical experience on TikTok, commenting that she and her child experienced a ride breakdown during the scariest scene of Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride in Fantasyland, leaving them literally “stuck in hell.”

The mother detailed that she and her child were riding Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride at 10 p.m. and that the ride had shut down in the scariest part. Of course, the shocking scene caused her young child to break down in tears while covering his face as the mother tried to comfort him, saying that the breakdown wouldn’t last long and that a Disney cast member would come to assist them shortly.

The mother tried to talk to someone else, probably her partner, asking if London was okay during the incident, but the video ended before she could get a response. You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

The shocking scene on Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride has stirred debate among Disney fans, who have commented it may be too intense for younger guests, even causing Christians to deem the attraction “offensive” as it portrays hell and multiple demons and devils.

The ride breakdown is particularly surprising, considering that Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride and some of Fantasyland’s rides had an extensive shutdown for refurbishment earlier this year.

Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride is part of the Fantasyland dark rides, accompanied by Snow White’s Enchanted Wish, Peter Pan’s Flight — which is set to undergo a “woke” change — Pinocchio’s Daring Journey, and Alice in Wonderland. Additionally, guests can find the beloved attraction “it’s a small world,” Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Mad Tea Party, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Casey Jr. Circus Train, and Storybook Land Canal Boats in Fantasyland.

Disney describes the opening day attraction as follows:

Enter the lavish English manor house known as Toad Hall and hop into a 2-person, open-air buggy. Skid past teetering stacks of books in the library and barrel through a fireplace—before hurtling into a formal dining room. Careen through a wall-sized window and race past a riverbank, narrowly missing a flock of sheep. While avoiding a platoon of policemen, crash through scaffolding, splatter a stack of pies, smash crates and ignite a fiery explosion—but look out for that train! Will you escape trial for your trail of destruction? Or is something even more devilish in store?

Unfortunately, this is not the first time a disappointed guest breaks down in tears due to a malfunction at Disneyland. Earlier this year, Inside the Magic reported on a guest being moved to tears as they walked off the Haunted Mansion, an icon of Disneyland Park located in New Orleans Square, steps away from the all-new themed restaurant Tiana’s Palace — inspired by The Princess and the Frog (2009) and set to accompany the upcoming attraction Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, replacing the divisive Splash Mountain — and Pirates of the Caribbean.

