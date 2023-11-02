Fireworks Officially Axed From Two Disney Parks

Fireworks have officially been canceled at two Disney theme parks today.

Disney’s history with fireworks is almost as long as the history of Disneyland itself. Since 1958, guests have been treated to nighttime spectaculars above Sleeping Beauty Castle – complete with so many pyrotechnics that rumor has it Disney is the world’s second biggest customer for explosives (after the US Department of Defense).

What started with Fantasy in the Sky at Disneyland Resort has evolved into a lineup of dazzling shows at Disney parks worldwide. Walt Disney World Resort has Happily Ever After at Magic Kingdom Park – the fan-favorite nighttime show that made its return above Cinderella Castle earlier this year – and (for now) EPCOT Forever at EPCOT’s World Showcase Lagoon.

Disneyland Resort has Mickey’s Mix Magic, soon to be replaced with “Believe… In Holiday Magic.” Meanwhile, Disneyland Paris has Disney Dreams and Avengers: Power the Night – the drone-packed spectacular (with occasional fireworks) that sees characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe light up the night sky next to the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

Further afield, Disney’s parks in Asia are just as fireworks-focused. Tokyo Disney Resort debuted Sky Full of Colors for its 40th anniversary earlier this year, presenting a “dream-filled moment at the park after dark.” Over at Hong Kong Disneyland, “Momentous” Nighttime Spectacular combines fireworks with advanced projections, while Shanghai Disneyland is home to ILLUMINATE! A Nighttime Celebration.

Over the past few years, there has been a growing concern among Disney fans regarding the future of fireworks at The Walt Disney Company’s parks. These fans have noticed that Disney appears to be making moves to slowly phase out the beloved nighttime spectacle. While fireworks have long been a staple of Disney park experiences, their costly and not-so-environmentally-friendly nature has sparked discussions about potential alternatives – such as drone technology, which Disney has already started integrating into its parks.

For now, however, we still have our nightly fireworks displays – even if sometimes they don’t go to plan. Even Mickey Mouse can’t control the weather, which means that sometimes shows are canceled last minute due to wet or windy conditions.

Other factors can also interfere with Disney fireworks, as proven at Shanghai Disneyland Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland today.

China is currently in mourning following the death of its former prime minister, Li Keqiang, who retired earlier this year. Today (November 2) marked the politician’s funeral following his passing from a heart attack on October 27 at the age of 68.

As a sign of respect, both Shanghai Disneyland Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland axed the fireworks elements of their nighttime spectaculars for the day. A notice was shared on the official Shanghai Disneyland Resort website informing guests of their temporary suspension.

Please note for November 2, 2023, the fireworks effect of ILLUMINATE! A Nighttime Celebration will be suspended. Please check the resort’s official App or website for the latest operational arrangements for other experiences. We apologize for any inconvenience, and thank you for your understanding.

A similar notice was shared on the Hong Kong Disneyland website.

Out of respect, today’s Momentous show (Nov 2) will not have pyrotechnics and fireworks effects.

This isn’t the first time fireworks have been axed from Hong Kong Disneyland. In November and December 2022, the park was forced to cancel the traditional fireworks show on Main Street, U.S.A., due to supply issues.

Both Shanghai Disneyland Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland are expected to resume their full nighttime spectaculars tomorrow (November 3).

What’s your favorite Disney fireworks display? Let us know in the comments!