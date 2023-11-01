Disney Brings “Wishes to Life” With Latest Character Debut at the Parks

Disney is bringing wishes to life as Asha, the star of Disney’s upcoming movie Wish, makes her character debut at the parks.

For 100 years, The Walt Disney Company has created magical stories, wonders, and memories that have captivated generations of fans through its unique storytelling. Disney is celebrating this titanic milestone with a company-wide series of celebrations, and Disney Parks worldwide are debuting a series of new and exciting experiences as part of the Disney100 festivities.

The company is also commemorating its 100 years of wonder with the premiere of what is sure to be a breathtaking and emotional film, Wish, which will bring new experiences inspired by the story to the parks.

Disney is bringing wishes to life with Asha, the star of the company’s upcoming film, making her face character debut at EPCOT in Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Disney stated that guests “can dream big with Asha in a special location near the entrance to World Showcase” at EPCOT starting today, November 1, 2023.

While the announcement didn’t mention how long Asha will meet guests at Walt Disney World, this character interaction will undoubtedly be available for a limited time, so fans should hurry if they want to visit Asha at EPCOT.

Is Asha making her Disney character debut exclusively at EPCOT?

Disney has previously stirred debate with the divisive decision of bringing multiple characters to life exclusively at Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure for a limited time or a unique experience during Oogie Boogie Bash, the Southern California Disney Resort’s yearly Halloween event.

These characters have included Hernesto de la Cruz from Pixar’s Coco (2017), Madam Mim from The Sword in the Stone (1963), Mother Gothel from Tangled (2010), Judge Doom from Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988), Yokai from Big Hero 6 (2014), and Ahsoka Tano from the Disney+ original Star Wars series, Ahsoka (2023).

However, this won’t be the case for Asha, the lead of Disney’s upcoming movie Wish, which celebrates the company’s 100th anniversary of creating wonder and magic.

Following the reveal of Asha’s debut at EPCOT, Disney announced that the character will make her way to Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney’s original theme park, on November 22 to meet guests outside The Royal Hall in Fantasyland, bringing with her a touch of the magical kingdom of Rosas as Star’s playful glow lights up the area.

And by the end of November, Asha will head to Disneyland Paris to bring even more wishes to life at the Parisian Disney Resort.

Asha makes her way to @Disneyland beginning Nov. 22 and to @DisneyParis_EN the end of November! See @DisneyWishMovie only in theaters Nov. 22!

Asha makes her way to @Disneyland beginning Nov. 22 and to @DisneyParis_EN the end of November! See @DisneyWishMovie only in theaters Nov. 22! 🌟 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 1, 2023

More on EPCOT

The premiere of Disney’s Wish is part of the Disney100 celebrations, commemorating the company’s centennial of creating magical stories through wondrous storytelling. The year-long festivities are extending throughout The Walt Disney Company, including Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Walt Disney Animation Studios, and more.

At Walt Disney World Resort, EPCOT is the heart of the Disney100 celebrations, with an all-new nighttime show, the opening of the breathtaking, immersive attraction Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, along with Moana’s arrival to the park to meet explorers, the face character debut of Asha, the arrival of a new statue celebrating Walt Disney’s legacy, and more!

Are you watching Disney’s Wish when the movie premieres on November 22? Will you visit Asha at EPCOT in Disney World, Disneyland Resort, or Disneyland Paris? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!