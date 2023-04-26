New Show & More Coming to Disney World for Disney100

This year, Disney is celebrating Disney100, a year-long celebration honoring 100 magical years of the Walt Disney Company. Events and new offerings are happening at Disney Parks and beyond worldwide, including a traveling exhibition looking back on the best and brightest of Disney history.

However, one of the best places to celebrate Disney100 is at the Disney Parks, especially Walt Disney World. The Resort is holding several festivities and new offerings to celebrate, and EPCOT is serving as the center of their celebrations. Therefore, it makes sense that the Park will see some new entertainment offerings debut in honor of it! You’ll be able to meet Mickey & Minnie in their new platinum Disney100 looks later this year, and when night falls, a brand new show will debut on the Park’s icon, Spaceship Earth.

A new lighting and projection show will debut on Spaceship Earth celebrating all of the memories and icons of Disney100. “We’re also inspired by many things from the history of the company, its characters, theme parks, and shows – even the Disney100 opening logo that plays before our feature films during this anniversary,” Said Jason Read, show lighting designer principal for Walt Disney Imagineering. “You may see homages to everything from the ‘Wonderful World of Disney’ television show opening to Mickey balloons that we sell on Main Street, U.S.A.”

EPCOT isn’t the only place to celebrate Disney100, though! Disney100 signs and photo backdrops have popped up at all four theme parks. Keep an eye out at your Resort Hotel, as well, as some of Mickey’s closest pals like Goofy, Donald, and Pluto are caravanning around in a new Disney100 bus and visiting Resort Hotels in their new outfits.

Of course, like any Disney celebration, we’ll also see the debut of new food, drinks, and merchandise. Starting May 1, Guests can enjoy the Disney100 Petite Cake for a limited time at Amorette’s Patisserie in Disney Springs. This delicious dessert has layers of vanilla chiffon, berry mousse, and berry compote, topped with a celebratory Disney100 Medallion macaron. There are also new popcorn buckets and refillable mugs appearing at the Parks and Resorts. Speaking of popcorn buckets, keep an eye out for Disney100 Cinderella Premium Bucket, which will be EXCLUSIVE to the Magic Kingdom.

All this and more are coming to Walt Disney World for Disney100, so keep an eye on Inside the Magic for updates!