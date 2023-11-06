Disney Immediately Cancels Fireworks Show Following Unfortunate Malfunction

Disney was forced to immediately cancel a popular fireworks show at the resort following an unexpected malfunction.

Walt Disney’s original Disney Resort has grown considerably since it opened in 1995, expanding to house two theme parks, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, a shopping and entertainment district, Downtown Disney District, Disney Resort hotels, and more!

Of course, this growth has made Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, home to countless experiences for guests of all ages to enjoy, from iconic rides to thrilling new attractions, unforgettable parades, live performances, and fireworks shows, and the chance to meet Mickey Mouse and friends, Disney Princesses, and some of your favorite characters from the Star Wars franchise at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) at Avengers Campus.

And with The Walt Disney Company commemorating 100 years of wonder with the Disney100 celebrations at Disneyland, Disney World, Walt Disney Animation Studios, and more, Walt Disney’s original theme park has seen the debut of brand-new experiences, including nighttime spectaculars and an all-new attraction opening soon at Disneyland Park!

But that’s not all, as Disneyland officials continue to push through with an ambitious billion-dollar project that aims to bring exciting experiences, immersive lands, and even a third theme park to the Southern California Disney Resort!

Unfortunately, sometimes faith, trust, and pixie dust are not enough to keep Disneyland Resort and all of its offerings operating smoothly.

Inside the Magic recently reported on a group of guests getting “stuck in hell” during a horrifying malfunction at Disneyland Park, as well as Disneyland firefighters storming an iconic ride following a lengthy breakdown. These incidents have led some to comment that Disneyland is losing its magic, with guests arguing that “the magic got ruined” during their visit, sharing their disappointment online, and saying that their experience was “just a waste.”

Sadly, a couple of guests witnessed one of these less-than-magical moments during their visit to Disneyland Park, capturing the moment Disney was forced to immediately cancel an exclusive fireworks show due to an unexpected malfunction.

TikTok account @sometimescastles shared the unfortunate incident in the social network, mentioning that the Zero animatronic, inspired by Jack Skellington’s loyal companion from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), broke down during the Halloween Screams fireworks show, a nighttime spectacular that illuminates the sky above Sleeping Beauty Castle exclusively during the Halloween season at Disneyland Park.

Moments after the malfunction, projections on Sleeping Beauty Castle — and undoubtedly throughout Main Street, U.S.A. — were turned off, and the fireworks for the performance were stopped, meaning that Disney cast members were forced to cancel the nighttime spectacular immediately.

The couple captured the moment the Zero animatronic was being pulled back behind the castle as its standard lighting was turned back on, commenting that this was the first time the couple gave themselves a chance to see this fireworks show, which ended up being an underwhelming experience due to the unexpected malfunction, adding that “everything’s broken.” You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

Zero Gets Stuck During Halloween Screams at Disneyland During Halloween Time at Disneyland in California, the fireworks show is Halloween Screams. Fireworks happen Friday through Sunday weather permitting. On days they don’t do fireworks, projections still happen. Zero, the ghost dog reindeer, from Nightmare Before Christmas flies through the sky during this show… but on Sunday, September 17 things were not working as intended. #disneyland #disneyhalloween

The couple mentioned that the incident occurred on September 17, so hopefully, they got another chance to experience the fireworks show during another visit to the Happiest Place on Earth.

Unfortunately, since the Halloween celebrations have come to an end at Disneyland Resort, Halloween Screams will no longer be available until next year. But, if Disney develops a new nighttime spectacular for the season, Halloween Screams would likely leave Disneyland Park indefinitely. However, the company has not revealed any official plans to replace the beloved fireworks show as of this article’s publishing.

Fortunately, fans of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas still have a chance to enjoy the season’s “screamings,” as Jack Skellington, Sally, Zero, Oogie Boogie, and other residents of Halloweentown have taken over Haunted Mansion, turning the iconic attraction in New Orleans Square into Haunted Mansion Holiday.

Following this seasonal overlay, Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion will undergo a massive transformation, expanding the attraction’s theming further into New Orleans Square, continuing the land’s makeover by joining Tiana’s Palace — an all-new restaurant inspired by Disney’s The Princess and the Frog (2009) — and the upcoming reimagined attraction Tiana’s Bayou Adventure — which replaced the divisive ride Splash Mountain.

If you haven’t had the chance to enjoy Halloween Screams at Disneyland Park, Disney describes the nighttime spectacular as follows:

Frightful Fun… with a Spirited Twist!

Presented throughout Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, this wicked display is a true Halloween treat for Guests of all ages. Your nocturnal delight kicks off with an eerie greeting from your “Master of Scare-omonies” Jack Skellington and his ghostly dog Zero—spirits from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. As Jack and Zero fade into the night leaving you to enjoy what’s to come, settle in and embrace the jump-worthy collision of sights and sounds—soaring flames, projections of rising ghosts and classic Disney villains like Maleficent and Ursula the Sea Witch—all set to a medley of Halloween-inspired songs… one showstopper after another. Finally, as you reach the grand finale, there’s no need to be shy. Feel free to sing—or scream―along! Plus, on select nights, you’ll also be able to watch sparkling fireworks possess the sky.

