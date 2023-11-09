Disney Park Finally Listens to Fans, Creates Original Character

With the Adventureland Treehouse opening just days away, a few lucky Disneyland Resort guests got a sneak peek at the new attraction. Fans were thrilled to discover that Walt Disney Imagineers created a new, original animatronic character rather than relying on Disney, Pixar, Marvel, or Lucasfilm Intellectual Property (IP).

Adventureland Treehouse, inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson, opens at Disneyland Park on November 10. This reimagined walkthrough attraction pays tribute to the original treehouse built by Walt Disney and his Imagineers in 1962.

Its predecessor, Tarzan’s Treehouse, closed in 2021 to make way for renovations. The Tarzan (1999) attraction replaced the original Swiss Family Robinson Treehouse, which closed in 1999. Its counterpart, located in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort, still operates in its original state.

“Explore a home filled with one-of-a-kind rooms, nestled among the branches of a giant tree on the shores of Jungle River,” Disneyland Resort writes of the new attraction. “Visit the Adventureland Treehouse, where a new family has moved in and created an oasis among the trees! While they’re off seeking a new adventure, they’ve invited you to explore each of the fascinating rooms they designed.”

“Everything is fashioned from found objects, natural resources—and pure ingenuity! Follow the wood rope stairways up, up, up into the boughs. Discover the mother’s music den, the young sons’ nature room and the teenage daughter’s astronomy loft. Adjacent to the stairway is the home’s iconic waterwheel, which generates the energy needed to power the family’s gadgets and inventions.”

“Don’t forget to check out the bottom floor, which showcases the kitchen and dining room. Stop by the father’s art studio and browse the hand-drawn sketches and paintings of each of the rooms, reflecting the family’s affinity for exploring the unknown.”

New Original Animatronic

TikToker @sometimescastles shared a first look at one of the most adorable parts of the Adventureland Treehouse, an all-new original animatronic character named Jane. The lovable ostrich peeks her head over a tall fence:

New Animatronic for Adventureland Treehouse at Disneyland! This attraction opens Friday, November 10th! There's also a Magic Key passholder preview the day before, on Thursday. Tarzan's Treehouse closed in September 2021, and it's been over two years since we've been able to visit this part of Disneyland Park. Adventureland Treehouse is a throwback to Swiss Family Treehouse, which was at Disneyland in California from 1962 through 1999.

It’s unknown if Jane the ostrich talks or makes noise, but her movement and facial expressions are incredibly realistic and expressive.

Disney Parks fans were thrilled to see a new character made for Disneyland Resort.

“I’m so excited, I loved the Swiss Family Robinson treehouse,” said @changann788.

“She already seems Fiestyyyy,” @caitives joked.

A Magic Key Passholder preview of the Adventureland Treehouse took place on Thursday, November 9 – so watch for photos and videos of the experience!

The newly reimagined Adventureland Treehouse opens at Disneyland Park on November 10. Disney Park Pass reservations are required for guests hoping to experience the attraction.

Are you excited about the newly renovated Adventureland Treehouse? Share your hopes for the attraction with Inside the Magic in the comments.