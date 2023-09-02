Disney Makes Major Changes To Nighttime Spectacular

Disney just brought back a popular nighttime spectacular – but it looks a little bit different.

Every Disney Park regular knows that no park day is complete without a nighttime spectacular. Whether it’s a fireworks display or a nighttime parade (which is unlikely unless you’re at Tokyo Disneyland), evening entertainment has long been a Disney staple.

However, this entertainment has come a long way since Disneyland Park first opened in the 1950s. While fireworks are still a huge part of entertainment programs at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, and beyond, new technology (and new IP) means that the spectaculars of today are very different from those ten years ago.

For example, Happily Ever After at Magic Kingdom now incorporates complex projection mapping down Main Street, U.S.A., as did Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland Resort.

Over at Disneyland Paris, drones have very much been the technology du jour. Its version of Disneyland Park has pushed the boundaries of nighttime spectaculars with the drone-led pre-show Disney D-Light.

As night falls, prepare to be amazed by a brand-new magical show with spectacular drone light choreography that illuminates the sky over Sleeping Beauty Castle as if by magic, followed by the spectacular Disney Dreams!​

This drone show is focused on the resort’s 30th Anniversary celebrations. Meanwhile, its neighboring park, Walt Disney Studios Park, features an arguably even more impressive drone show – this time inspired by the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Lighting up the skies above Avengers Campus and the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Avengers: Power the Night combines state-of-the-art projections, pyrotechnics, and up to 500 drones.

The show originally wrapped up its run earlier this year but made a triumphant return on September 1. This “high-tech Avengers spectacular” is now set to perform until January 7, 2024 – and has received a few updates.

According to DLP Report, Avengers: Power the Night now features a new surprise after its finale. Once the Avengers section wraps up, the entire Tower of Terror goes disco, and Groot lights up the sky to bust a few moves.

Video with *spoilers*: new finale sequence for “Avengers: Power the Night” Season 2 featuring a special surprise at the end of the show!

💥 Video with *spoilers*: new finale sequence for “Avengers: Power the Night” Season 2 featuring a special surprise at the end of the show! pic.twitter.com/tirYzBWAdb — DLP Report (@DLPReport) September 1, 2023

The show has also incorporated multiple new projections and several updated effects.

Video: “Avengers: Power the Night” returns tonight for a second season with almost all new projections and effects!

💥 Video: “Avengers: Power the Night” returns tonight for a second season with almost all new projections and effects! pic.twitter.com/QiSYIR5wfA — DLP Report (@DLPReport) September 1, 2023

While Disneyland Paris is the first Disney resort to fully embrace drone technology, it certainly won’t be the last. Many fans feel drones could replace fireworks as the technology develops with time. Expect to see plenty more Avengers: Power the Night-style shows in the future.

Do you prefer a Disney nighttime spectacular with drones or fireworks? Let us know in the comments!