Mickey Mouse and ‘Big Hero 6’ Drone Testing Spotted Over Disney Park

Something different lit up the skies over this Disney Park last night, sparking rumors of a brand-new show.

Nighttime spectaculars have long played a part in Disney Park history. In 1958, Disney introduced its first-ever regular fireworks performance – “Fantasy in the Sky” – which ran for nearly 40 years until 1996 (with a few special Guest appearances in 2004 and 2015).

Today, every Disneyland-style Park across the globe has its own fireworks show – from Disneyland’s “Wondrous Journeys” to Tokyo Disneyland’s “Sky Full of Colors.”

Over at Disneyland Paris, Disney has recently started breaking the nighttime spectacular mold by introducing a new element to the show: drones. “Disney D-Light” currently performs nightly before the “Disney Dreams!” fireworks show, using “spectacular drone light choreography” to form Disney-inspired shapes – including the iconic shooting star from the opening montage used in Disney movies – in the sky.

The Resort’s second Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, also has its own drone show – Avengers: Power The Night – which uses a combination of drone technology to immerse Guests in the world of Marvel superheroes.

Now it looks like another Park may be getting the drone treatment. Last night (June 5), residents near Tokyo Disneyland spotted the Resort testing displays in the shape of Mickey Mouse and the 40th Anniversary logo.

Residents also spotted done choreography that formed the shape of Baymax – the lovable inflatable healthcare companion robot from Disney’s Big Hero 6 (2014). The testing appeared to be held over Tokyo Disneyland’s Cinderella Castle.

Tokyo Disneyland is currently in the middle of its 40th Anniversary celebration, also known as “Dream Go-Round.” While the Park has already launched a new fireworks show (“Fantasy in the Sky”) and a well-received parade (“Disney Harmony in Color”) for the occasion, it seems like a new addition may be in the works before “Dream Go-Round” comes to an end on March 31, 2024.