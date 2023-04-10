Disney Guests Praise New Daytime Parade as “Surprisingly Good”

Parades are a Disneyland staple – and one Disney Park just unveiled a brand-new one for its anniversary celebration.

Whether it’s Disneyland Resort or Shanghai Disneyland, parkgoers at Disney Parks worldwide are treated to regular cavalcades of Disney characters.

Each Disney parade seems determined to outdo the last, bringing new characters, new floats, and new music. Guests appreciate some of these efforts more than others. That’s why Main Street Electrical Parade still has diehard fans over 50 years after its Disneyland debut – and why Light Magic only survived four months in the 1990s before it trundled out of Magic Kingdom forever.

Thankfully, the reaction to Disney’s latest parade is more ‘Main Street Electrical Parade’ than ‘Light Magic.’

Tokyo Disneyland’s new parade Harmony in Color debuted on April 10 as a part of Tokyo Disney Resort’s 40th Anniversary celebration. The parade features characters from the likes of Zootopia (2016), Coco (2017), Big Hero 6 (2014), and Moana (2016) and focuses on four different themes: adventure, courage, family, and friendship.

Themed to a “harmonious world of colors,” the parade features the Disney friends, as well as characters making their first appearance at Tokyo Disney Resort. They showcase themes of adventure, courage, family bonds and friendship with colorful flower petals. The characters’ dreams and wishes become vibrant with colors, and invite guests on a journey to a world of harmony.

Replacing Dreaming Up! after its five-year stint, Harmony in Color had a lot to live up to – but it seems fans have quickly warmed up to Tokyo Disney’s latest addition.

Twitter user @FiBelleFi shared her videos of the parade, which she praised as “the best daytime parade [she’s] ever seen.”

Harmony in Color is the best daytime parade I’ve ever seen. Wow!! pic.twitter.com/kiNuKp7wol — Belle (@FiBelleFi) April 10, 2023

Fans were particularly keen on the parade’s soundtrack of the same name, with user @TheDisneyZan writing, “I’m never going to get the Harmony In Color theme song out of my head and I’m not mad about it at all.” User @4045Fizzel praised “the catchy and electric theme,” which doesn’t go “TOO overboard” with modern music (as compared to the Disneyland Resort’s latest parade, Magic Happens).

in my opinion, Harmony In Color is better than Dreaming Up! – It has a catchy and electric theme.

– it features Pixar again.

– It was unexpectedly GOOD!

– The floats are VERY creative!

– It doesn't go TOO overboard with modern music. It's what Magic Happens WANTED to be! 😍😀 — Fizzel Gaming 4045 (@4045Fizzel) April 10, 2023

Technically owned by the Oriental Land Company and not Disney itself, the Tokyo Disney Resort has a reputation for spectacular entertainment. Harmony in Color is just one of the additions headed to the Resort for its 40th Anniversary celebration, with a new fireworks spectacular – Sky Full of Colors – also on the way, and also sure to stir up amazement from Tokyo Disneyland Guests.

Harmony in Color and the rest of Tokyo Disney Resort’s 40th Anniversary celebration – also known as “Dream-Go-Round” – make their official debut on April 15, 2023.