Drone Falls and Crashes Into Disney Park Building

However, a big draw to the Disney Parks is the excellent collection of live entertainment that each and every Park offers Guests.

Whether they’re visiting Disneyland in California or Walt Disney World in Florida, Guests can bet their Mickey Ears that there will be a fantastic nighttime show to look forward to, with each Park allowing for a special and unique experience for Guests.

The Disneyland Paris Resort has implemented drone technology into its nighttime spectacular over the last year, giving fans and Guests an incredible experience. There’s been Marvel-themed shows as well as Disney D-Light, which was the first show to utilize drones at the Resort.

This stunning show featured 200 drones that illuminated the night sky above Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Unfortunately, with so many drones taking up the sky on any given night, it seems there’s bound to be one or two that crash.

This was the case recently. As reported by DLP Report (@DLPReport), a drone crashed into the side of a building at the Disneyland Paris Resort.

