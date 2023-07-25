Disney Restores Opening Day Attraction, Finally Back in Action

One Disney Park has restored one of its most beloved opening day attractions, much to the delight of Guests.

For over 30 years, Disneyland Paris has enchanted Guests from Europe and beyond. Its first Park – Disneyland Park – is renowned as one of the most beautiful Disney Parks in the world, blending Disney classics such as Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, “it’s a small world,” and Pirates of the Caribbean with unique attractions such as Phantom Manor, Hyperspace Mountain, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril, and the recently-refurbished Les Mystères du Nautilus.

The Park also boasts a one-of-a-kind Disney castle: Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant. Like Disneyland Resort, the castle is inspired by Sleeping Beauty (1959). However, the version of Sleeping Beauty Castle located in Disneyland Paris is much bigger, much more elaborate, and has much more going on inside.

One of its primary features has always been its downstairs exhibit, La Tanière du Dragon (or, The Dragon’s Lair). This boasts a 27 meters (89-foot) long dragon animatronic, which, at the time of opening in 1992, was the largest Animatronic figure ever built. While the dragon is usually asleep – and can be seen slowly breathing – it will occasionally wake up, growl at Guests, and puff smoke.

At least, that’s usually the case. Earlier this month, La Tanière du Dragon reopened after a three-month refurbishment with its smoke effect missing. As of this week, however, Disneyland Paris has restored its dragon back to its former glory with the return of its most impressive effect!

Twitter user @Cave0fWonders shared a video of the Disneyland Paris dragon back in action, intimidating Guests with puffs of smoke and glowing eyes.

✨ La Tanière du Dragon 🐉 a rouvert ses portes ✨️#disneylandparis pic.twitter.com/tYNvKWmqlp — 🧞‍♂️ Disney Cave 0f Wonders 💫🏰 (@Cave0fWonders) July 13, 2023

Good news for anyone heading over to Disneyland Paris any time soon – and, as always, it’s great to see Disney investing in some much-needed TLC for one of its oldest, most iconic attractions!

Which attraction would you most like to see get a revamp at a Disney Park? Let us know in the comments!