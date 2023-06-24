Beloved Disneyland Attractions Reopen

After a few weeks of shutting down for refurbishment, some Disneyland Paris attractions have finally reopened.

Disneyland Paris Has Been Quite Busy These Last Few Weeks

Disneyland Paris has been busy with everything from Cast Member strikes to multiple attractions closing down for weeks of refurbishment. On June 5, it was announced that a few major attractions at Disneyland Paris would be shutting down for some fixing and would return at some point in time later this summer. Both rides have reopened to Guests visiting the Park. DLP Report on Twitter has confirmed both attractions are reopening.

🔧 Walls are down at Carousel de Lancelot, officially reopening tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/Jh0w5W7dzg — DLP Report (@DLPReport) June 23, 2023

It would appear the walls for Carousel de Lancelot have come tumbling down as the ride was announced to have reopened after a week’s closed for some refurbishment. Le Carrousel de Lancelot is a traditional family carousel attraction in Disneyland Park’s Fantasyland area. The ride features organ music from various popular Disney films at DLP (Disneyland Paris).

On June 7, just a couple of days after the announced closure, the Disneyland Railroad reopened after getting some work done on the fan-favorite attraction. The Disneyland Railroad covers a route of 7,150 feet in length and is used by Guests to transport them around other areas in the Park. Guests can also experience the ride just to enjoy the scenic views and check out The Grand Circle Tour.

Disneyland Paris has been under scrutiny for delivering poor Guest experiences all around due to the ongoing Cast Member strikes that have resulted in closed-down attractions, canceled parades and shows, and Disney having to reimburse Guests potentially. But things have continued to improve throughout the Park as there are no announced Cast Member strikes going to happen in the coming days. Despite the ongoing Cast Member strikes, Disneyland Paris remains an excellent destination for families looking to enjoy another Disney Park outside of the United States.

