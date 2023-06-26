Report: Disney Shot Down Spy Drone With Snipers

There are certain things that simply won’t fly with The Walt Disney Company. In some cases, literally.

The Walt Disney Company is home to many different branches of entertainment. The Disney Parks & Resorts might be the most popular offering for fans worldwide. The Parks & Resorts are operated in many different locations, most notably including Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. But, the Parks are just the beginning.

Disney also owns several branches of entertainment, including media networks such as ABC, ESPN, Disney Channel, Freeform, the Disney+ streaming platform, and many movie studios. Some of these studios include Pixar, Walt Disney Animation, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios. Throughout its history, Disney has been known for its commitment to storytelling, creativity, and innovation. Its animated films, theme parks, and memorable characters have captivated audiences of all ages and continue to have a significant impact on popular culture worldwide.

Though Disney has faced many controversies, particularly over the last couple of years, the company still continues to be one of the most prominent figures in the world today. One of the reasons why is its Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has spawned 32 films and several Disney+ series.

Fans don’t typically get a significant look behind-the-scenes of their favorite superhero movies and television shows, and this has been by design. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has attempted to keep spoilers to a minimum in his years overseeing the MCU, and Disney is very protective in ensuring that its secrets remain just that until it’s time for them to be revealed.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson (who plays Nick Fury in the MCU) confirmed that the company even shot down a drone that was illegally flying over their property in an attempt to keep spoilers from getting out on the set of Secret Invasion, which was just released on Disney+ this past month.

“They shot one down. And they followed one back to where the dude was. They found him and, yeah, they got him,” Jackson said.

In this interview, Jackson also revealed new details about a thief who stole his copy of the Avengers script, which you can read more about here. In the past, several stars have noted how secretive Disney and Marvel have been about their scripts. Chris Evans (Captain America / Steve Rogers) even joked that “they have snipers out waiting.”

“The problem with Marvel is that, it’s so funny, it’s so different from other movie experiences, you can’t say anything. They have snipers just out waiting,” Evans said in a previous interview. “I feel like if I start giving plot points a red dot will just end on my forehead. Every script you’re given is watermarked with your name on it, so if that’s released, they’re going to come down hard on you. It’s real lock and key.”

While it’s not likely true that Disney and Marvel have actual snipers on the set of their movies, it’s clear that they have trained professionals who can take care of a spy drone if needed, and this has included even sniping down a drone in the past.

Disney CEO Bob Iger recently shared that he wants a “fresh slate” when it comes to the MCU. The company has had success with sequels, but Iger said he’s not sure if third and fourth installments of movies with the same characters is where they need to be focusing.

“There’s nothing in any way inherently off in terms of the Marvel brand,” Iger said in an appearance this past spring. “I think we just have to look at what characters and stories we’re mining, and you look at the trajectory of Marvel over the next five years, you’ll see a lot of newness. We’re going to turn back to the Avengers franchise, but with a whole different set of Avengers.”

