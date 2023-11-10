Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Disneyland Resort » Popular Disneyland Park Location Reopens After Lengthy Refurbishment

Popular Disneyland Park Location Reopens After Lengthy Refurbishment

The fountain in CenTOONial park in Mickey's Toontown

Credit: Disney

A popular Disneyland Park location has finally reopened!

Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, Donald, Goofy, Clarabelle, and Pete pose in front of Mickey's house in Toontown
Credit: Disney

Where Is the Popular Location That Reopened Inside of Disneyland Park?

Mickey’s Toontown is located at Disneyland Park. It’s across the Disneyland Railroad tracks from Fantasyland, and the entrance is a tunnel that opens into Fantasyland. You can also take the Disney Railroad to Mickey’s Toontown.

Mickey’s Toontown is a fanciful representation of the cartoon community where all Disney characters live. It has classic attractions, character greetings, and entertainment. Mickey’s Toontown opened in 1993. It was reimagined and reopened on March 19, 2023.
The area that is now reopened is Goofy’s How-to-Play Yard. Goofy’s How-to-Play Yard is a children’s play area in Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park. The playhouse is themed around Goofy’s home and is designed for young children to explore and play. It’s a fun and detailed play area for kids ages 2 to 12.
The reopening ceremony for Mickey's Toontown
Credit: Disney

Why Did Goofy’s How-To-Play Yard Close Down?

Goofy’s How-to-Play Yard was made for the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown. Disneyland’s ToonTown closed in early 2022 for an extensive reimagining and reemerged on March 19, 2023. The play area includes:
  • An accessible slide
  • A ramp up to the entrance
  • A whimsical sound garden
  • Activities throughout

Goofy’s How-to-Play Yard at Disneyland Resort was closed for refurbishment. The area was initially scheduled to close on October 23 but was pushed back to October 30. It reopened on November 10. 

Goofy’s How-to-Play Yard is a kid-friendly play area in Mickey’s Toontown. Toontown closed in 2022 for a year as part of a significant reimagining. During that time, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway ride and a few other kid-friendly play areas were added, including Centoonial Park and Goofy’s How-to-Play Yard.
Goofy's How-To-Play Yard located inside of Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland Park in California.
Credit: Disney

Scott Gustin, an industry insider and reporter, posted the following information on his X account, formally Twitter, saying the following:

NEW: Goofy’s How-To-Play Yard in Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park reopened today with some new interactive elements and a refreshed look.

The location has a new look, new interactive experiences, and more for guests of all ages. The area of the yard is inside Disneyland Park, the flagship of Disneyland Resort, an iconic and enchanting destination that has captivated visitors since its grand opening on July 17, 1955. Divided into meticulously themed lands, including Main Street, U.S.A., Fantasyland, Adventureland, Tomorrowland, and Frontierland, Disneyland Park offers a magical tapestry of attractions, entertainment, and immersive experiences.

From the nostalgic charm of classic rides like “it’s a small world” to the futuristic allure of Space Mountain, the park caters to guests of all ages, inviting them to embark on whimsical adventures and encounter beloved Disney characters. With its timeless appeal, innovative attractions, and commitment to creating a sense of wonder, Disneyland Park remains a cherished destination where dreams come to life.

