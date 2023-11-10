Popular Disneyland Park Location Reopens After Lengthy Refurbishment

A popular Disneyland Park location has finally reopened!

Mickey’s Toontown is a fanciful representation of the cartoon community where all Disney characters live. It has classic attractions, character greetings, and entertainment. Mickey’s Toontown opened in 1993. It was reimagined and reopened on March 19, 2023.

Mickey’s Toontown is located at Disneyland Park. It’s across the Disneyland Railroad tracks from Fantasyland, and the entrance is a tunnel that opens into Fantasyland. You can also take the Disney Railroad to Mickey’s Toontown.

The area that is now reopened is Goofy’s How-to-Play Yard. Goofy’s How-to-Play Yard is a children’s play area in Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park. The playhouse is themed around Goofy’s home and is designed for young children to explore and play. It’s a fun and detailed play area for kids ages 2 to 12.

Goofy's How-to-Play Yard was made for the reimagined Mickey's Toontown. Disneyland's ToonTown closed in early 2022 for an extensive reimagining and reemerged on March 19, 2023.

Goofy’s How-to-Play Yard at Disneyland Resort was closed for refurbishment. The area was initially scheduled to close on October 23 but was pushed back to October 30. It reopened on November 10.

Toontown closed in 2022 for a year as part of a significant reimagining. During that time, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway ride and a few other kid-friendly play areas were added, including Centoonial Park and Goofy's How-to-Play Yard.

Scott Gustin, an industry insider and reporter, posted the following information on his X account, formally Twitter, saying the following:

NEW: Goofy’s How-To-Play Yard in Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland Park reopened today with some new interactive elements and a refreshed look. 📷: @Mouskegamer pic.twitter.com/Ajxf1S707d — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) November 10, 2023

The location has a new look, new interactive experiences, and more for guests of all ages. The area of the yard is inside Disneyland Park, the flagship of Disneyland Resort, an iconic and enchanting destination that has captivated visitors since its grand opening on July 17, 1955. Divided into meticulously themed lands, including Main Street, U.S.A., Fantasyland, Adventureland, Tomorrowland, and Frontierland, Disneyland Park offers a magical tapestry of attractions, entertainment, and immersive experiences.

