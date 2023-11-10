Popular Disneyland Park Location Reopens After Lengthy Refurbishment

A popular Disneyland Park location has finally reopened!
Related: Disney Pin Traders Now Have Designated Location After Multiple Incidents
Where Is the Popular Location That Reopened Inside of Disneyland Park?
Mickey’s Toontown is located at Disneyland Park. It’s across the Disneyland Railroad tracks from Fantasyland, and the entrance is a tunnel that opens into Fantasyland. You can also take the Disney Railroad to Mickey’s Toontown.
Related: Disney Guests Blocked From Entering Parks for Entire Month
Why Did Goofy’s How-To-Play Yard Close Down?
- An accessible slide
- A ramp up to the entrance
- A whimsical sound garden
- Activities throughout
Goofy’s How-to-Play Yard at Disneyland Resort was closed for refurbishment. The area was initially scheduled to close on October 23 but was pushed back to October 30. It reopened on November 10.
Related: New ‘Snow White’ Officially Announced, Cast Changes Confirmed
Scott Gustin, an industry insider and reporter, posted the following information on his X account, formally Twitter, saying the following:
NEW: Goofy’s How-To-Play Yard in Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland Park reopened today with some new interactive elements and a refreshed look.
📷: @Mouskegamer pic.twitter.com/Ajxf1S707d
— Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) November 10, 2023
NEW: Goofy’s How-To-Play Yard in Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park reopened today with some new interactive elements and a refreshed look.
The location has a new look, new interactive experiences, and more for guests of all ages. The area of the yard is inside Disneyland Park, the flagship of Disneyland Resort, an iconic and enchanting destination that has captivated visitors since its grand opening on July 17, 1955. Divided into meticulously themed lands, including Main Street, U.S.A., Fantasyland, Adventureland, Tomorrowland, and Frontierland, Disneyland Park offers a magical tapestry of attractions, entertainment, and immersive experiences.
From the nostalgic charm of classic rides like “it’s a small world” to the futuristic allure of Space Mountain, the park caters to guests of all ages, inviting them to embark on whimsical adventures and encounter beloved Disney characters. With its timeless appeal, innovative attractions, and commitment to creating a sense of wonder, Disneyland Park remains a cherished destination where dreams come to life.