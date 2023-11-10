Disney Guests Blocked From Entering Parks for Entire Month

Some Disneyland Resort guests cannot enter certain the parks for an entire month. Find out if this applies to you!

Which Disneyland Resort Is Not Allowing Certain Guests to Enter the Parks for an Entire Month?

Disneyland Resort comprises two main theme parks: Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. Disneyland Park, often referred to as Disneyland, pays homage to the original park in California and is divided into themed lands such as Main Street, U.S.A., Fantasyland, Adventureland, Tomorrowland, and Frontierland. Each land offers a unique array of attractions, from classic favorites to cutting-edge experiences, ensuring a magical journey for visitors of all ages.

Adjacent to Disneyland, Disney California Adventure Park offers a diverse and immersive experience inspired by the Golden State’s culture, history, and entertainment industry. From the thrilling rides of Pixar Pier to the Hollywood glamour of Hollywood Land, the park provides a dynamic complement to the classic Disneyland experience.

Beyond the theme parks, Disneyland Resort encompasses the vibrant Downtown Disney District, featuring various restaurants, shops, and live entertainment. The resort also offers three distinct onsite hotels—Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel—providing guests with various accommodation options and convenient park access.

Disneyland Resort hosts special events, parades, and seasonal celebrations throughout the year, adding to the magical ambiance. The meticulous attention to detail, beloved characters, and a commitment to creating enchanting experiences have solidified Disneyland’s status as a unique destination, inviting families and Disney enthusiasts into a world of wonder and joy.

But that wonder and joy will not be present for select guests this Holiday season after it was discovered that they are blocked from entering the parks for an entire month.

According to a Reddit post that was posted to the r/Disneyland subreddit page, Imagine Key Pass Holders are blocked from being able to make reservations to Disneyland Park or Disney’s California Adventure Park for the entire month of December.

I am pretty sure I wasn’t blocked out all December last year and I had the same pass. I know I shouldn’t be shocked, but did they really raise prices and block out another entire month? – u/c_sea_

And yes, according to the official Disneyland website, Imagine Key Pass Holders cannot make any reservations throughout December, blocking them out of the parks at Disneyland Resort. Click here to view the blocked month for those with the Imagine Key Pass for Disneyland Resort in California. The lockout dates even run through the start of January 2024.

It’s a good rule of thumb to ensure you are checking the lockout dates for your desired Annual Pass; that way, you won’t be surprised by the news of not being able to enjoy the Christmastime season at the Disney parks. You can read the entire Reddit thread by clicking here.