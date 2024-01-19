Disney Parks Introduce New Ticket System, Effective Next Week

There’s a new of securing your tickets at Disneyland Paris – and it’s much easier than the resort’s previous system.

Previously, guests staying onsite at Disneyland Paris hotels who have booked tickets to Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park as a part of their package have had to first visit their hotel before entering the parks.

To get into the parks, guests are provided with a MagicPass, a two-in-one card that serves as both their ticket and room key.

As of January 25, however, they will instead be able to use the Digital MagicPass.

What is MagicPass?

Guests staying at a Disneyland Paris hotel can now secure a digital QR code that can be scanned at the usual ticket barriers to enter the parks. The MagicPass can also be used to redeem Meal Plan vouchers if presented to cast members at valid restaurants.

While this won’t totally replace the physical card (which will still need to be collected at your hotel later in the day in order to access your room), this does mean that guests don’t need to spend part of their first day waiting in lengthy lines to check into their hotels and secure their MagicPass. This can then be used interchangeably with the Digital MagicPass to enter the parks.

How to use Digital MagicPass

To access the Digital MagicPass, guests will need to download the official Disneyland Paris app and find or link their booking. Each member of your party will receive a different QR code.

Guests will also be able to digitally check into their hotels through the app until the day before their arrival. While guests at Disneyland Hotel and Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel will eventually be able to use their phones to access their rooms, this mobile key feature has reportedly been delayed. Disneyland Hotel is set to reopen next week with a new royal theme following a four-year makeover.

A similar system is currently in use at Walt Disney World Resort. MagicMobile Pass is accessible through the My Disney Experience App and can be tapped at the park entrance, where a biometric reading of your fingerprint is also taken to prevent cases of ticket fraud.

Do you prefer digital or physical Disney park tickets? Let us know in the comments!