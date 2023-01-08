Disney Guest Shares How to Avoid Lines When Buying Merch

The Disney Parks are a great place to hang out, ride attractions, enjoy some fireworks, music, or other entertainment, and eat some tasty, themed treats. However, another Guest activity that is often forgotten about is shopping for merchandise.

However, one of the drawbacks of merch shopping, especially in a larger store at the Parks, is the long lines. Guests don’t want to wait in these lines, especially if it’s the end of an action-packed day and they’ve stood in lines for rides most of the day.

Thankfully, there’s a way to bypass the long lines when you’re shopping for Disney merch. A new TikTok from @thrillingadventuresofsab shows Guests a hack they can use to skip the lines when purchasing merchandise at the Disney Parks and Resorts.

In the video, Sabrina mentions that if you’re on a Disney vacation, you’re likely going to buy merch, perhaps hitting up one of the bigger stores at the Disney Parks, including World of Disney, the Emporium, or Creations Shop.

However, because these stores are larger, they can attract more people to shop, which can lead to long checkout lines, even longer than some queues for attractions at the Park. This presents an inconvenience, especially toward the end of the night. After Guests have waited in long lines all day, the last thing they want to do is wait in another long line to purchase some merch.

This is where the hack comes in. Sabrina shares that if you have the My Disney Experience app, you can use the mobile checkout feature for some of the larger merch stores. To do so, you scan the items you want to buy, just as you would for other purchases on your phone. After this, a QR code will pop up. You will show the QR code to a Cast Member before leaving, and they will confirm that you’re actually paying for the items you’re taking.

Additionally, if you’re eligible for discounts like the Annual Passholder or Cast Member discount, these will automatically be applied. Also, if you order anything glass or breakable, a Cast Member will be able to wrap this where you check out and show the QR code.

This hack can be used at both Disney World and Disneyland, where you would utilize the Disneyland app instead.

Have you ever used mobile checkout to purchase merch at Disney?