Disneyland Resort Reveals New Look For Cast Members

Disneyland Resort has just debuted a brand-new name tag for all of its cast members across both Disneyland Park and California Adventure.

One of the things that differentiates Disney’s theme parks from it competitors is that cast members wear different uniforms (or “costumes,” in Disney lingo) from location to location. However, what ties them together is their iconic Disney name tags – letting guests know not only who they’re talking to, but where they’re from.

These name tags have undergone numerous updates over the years, with another new look debuting for 2024. Yesterday (January 11), Disney Parks Blog unveiled the next design to be worn by its cast members.

Described by Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock as “colorful and bright to represent our optimism for the future,” the new designs feature colorful sparkles and illustrations of both Sleeping Beauty Castle and Pixar Pal-A-Round, as well as the original Disneyland logo and the iconic tagline “The Happiest Place on Earth.

Our Disney nametags represent a longstanding tradition that we all share as cast members. Whether working onstage, backstage or off-site, nametags are worn with great pride and a sense of responsibility to create joy and inspiration for all who come to Disneyland Resort. Over the years, our nametags have evolved to celebrate our cast members and their Disneyland Resort achievements. Still, they continue to represent Walt’s vision of hospitality: friendly cast members who make intentional connections with guests and create magical memories every day.

Potrock also cited the DisneylandForward initiative – the resort’s ongoing public planning effort to undergo further expansion in Anaheim – as an inspiration for the new design.

This design replaces the name tags worn by cast members for Disney100. In this iteration of the design, each cast member’s hometown was replaced by their favorite Disney character (chosen from a list of several hundred), while the previous tagline was “Where Wonder Comes to Life.”

The only cast members not to wear the new name tags will be those working in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, who instead wear unique name tags partially written in the fictional languge of Aurebesh.

What do you think of the new cast member name tags? Let us know in the comments!