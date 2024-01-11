Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Communication Woes Sparks Concerns Over New Disneyland Attraction Opening Date

A photo of Imagineers working behind the scenes on Tiana's Bayou Adventure

Disneyland will soon have a brand-new attraction, but a new report claims that the timeline for the opening date might be in jeopardy. Here’s what we know.

Mickey Mouse waving his hand at the Disneyland Park in California entrance as guests form multiple lines to get inside the theme park.
Disneyland Is Getting a New Attraction This Year…or Are They?

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a new ride based on The Princess and the Frog (2009), is scheduled to open at Disneyland and Magic Kingdom in 2024. Disney announced the ride’s opening date in July 2022. The ride is currently under construction in Frontierland, and the queue will include the scent of beignets. Anika Noni Rose, Bruno Campos, Michael-Leon Wooley, and Jenifer Lewis will reprise their roles from the film for the ride.

The ride is based on Disney’s 2009 film and will be a tribute to New Orleans. It will highlight the company’s first Black princess and include activities like exploring the French Market and the bayou.

Once Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ride opens up later this year, there will be no new rides coming to Disneyland resort for at least 4+ years!

Hopefully there will be some new ride announcement at this year’s D23.

A close-up of the outside model for Tiana's Bayou Adventure at Disneyland Resort in California.
Trouble in the Bayou?

A new post indicates that the attraction mentioned above has been slow in construction, with sparse updates. Throughout the last 8-12 months. The lack of updates has been due to miscommunication between the site’s construction workers and Disneyland.

A Splash Mountain/ Haunted Mansion cast member at Disneyland just told us that the reason progress has been so slow on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is because construction workers thought they had until summer 2025. They’re accelerating construction but still don’t expect opening until November/December of this year

According to this user, Disney Scoop Matt, they spoke with a former Splash Mountain Disney cast member who works at Haunted Mansion in Disneyland Park. That cast member mentioned the lack of construction updates for Tiana’s Bayou was a miscommunication where construction workers thought they had until the summer of 2025 to complete the project. Still, as it turns out, that date is incorrect, as Disney confirmed in 2022 that the opening date would be this year.

Prince Naveen and Tiana smiling at each other in front of the former Splash Mountain at Disneyland Resort in California.
If this person has the correct information from the alleged Disney cast member, then this could spell trouble for the attraction, which will now have to expedite the process to meet that demand to open in 2024.

Inside The Magic did attempt to reach out to Disneyland for comment on this matter but has yet to hear back from the House of Mouse in South Cali.

What are your thoughts; do you think this attraction will make the timeline, or will there be a setback? 

