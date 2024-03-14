Disney Park Begins Testing Controversial New Guest Perk Ahead of Spring Break

Changes are on the way to the “happiest place on earth,” and it may affect your Disneyland spring break plans.

Disneyland is already experiencing massive crowds as spring break season kicks off while Walt Disney World is reaching a near-total sold out resort. The Orlando Airport has already issued a warning for the almost 7 million travelers expected to traverse through the Orlando area throughout the rest of the month to be aware of high crowds and travel time. However, it seems as though Disneyland decided this was the perfect time to test a new park option.

When arriving at the gates to enter the Disney California Adventure Park, some guests will be met with brand-new entry gates and MagicBand+ scanners. Guests will be expected to scan their ticket or MagicBand and the gate will take a photo, after which the gate will automatically open.

According to CBS 8, “the entry gate test model is part of the Disneyland Resort’s plan to continue investing in the guest experience, which will include updating and enhancing entry gates at the theme park entrances, hotels, monorail, and Downtown Disney District starting later this year.”

The test will take place over the next month or two and once it concludes, the gate will be removed for official construction and installation, which will be rolled out throughout this year and into 2025. This is part of Disneyland’s expansion plans, which is expected to continue over the next few years.

The new gates were first announced earlier this year and were also created by the same company that built them for Disneyland Paris, where they’ve been in use for a few months. Images of the scanners were posted to X (formerly Twitter) by insider Scott Gustin, where the apparently controversial update drew some concerned responses in the comments.

NEW: Earlier this year, Disneyland Resort confirmed new entry gates will be installed at its theme parks this year. A test entry gate was recently installed at Disney California Adventure Park – and testing begins today. pic.twitter.com/FstIdD0dYj — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) March 11, 2024

“These were a nightmare at DLP,” chimed in @kristnstews, “because DMs were on the other side of the gate not doing anything to help people who don’t scan properly.”

@4boysontheloose agreed, saying, “This will significantly slow down park entry…I’ve had two trips to Disneyland Paris since December and on both occasions those gates caused a significant bottleneck.”

“Sooooo another way to take jobs from people? Specifically the older people that really don’t have many options. Lame,” replied @TwatcaekKay.

It remains to be seen how well the new turnstiles and gates will help the flow of guests entering the park, but testing it during one of the busiest times of the year is a great way to see how it will help or hinder the flow of guests.

