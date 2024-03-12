Crowds Swarm Disney Park Despite Multiple Warnings

Crowds have started to swarm the Disney parks despite warnings issued for the spring break season.

Spring break is always a busy time for the theme parks, especially Disney, with crowds coming in from across the country as well as internationally in order to enjoy their vacation. Throughout the month of March, the parks will see thousands of guests flood through the gates as wait times soar. Typically the Disney parks see a bit of a slow season from January after the holidays to early March, just before spring break, and then again during April and May, just before the summer season.

If you have a spring break trip planned for Disneyland, be prepared to face large crowds and long wait times. A video recently posted to Reddit shows just how bad the lines at Disneyland were over the weekend, giving a taste of what to expect as spring break continues.

Posted by u/KrzyAsian, the video is captioned, “Today’s Security Line at 7:30AM” and shows a line extending pretty far back from the security line. To be fair, the video was reportedly taken right around park opening, so it’s likely also guests trying to rope drop the park.

However, it’s still a warning for those looking to head to Disneyland for spring break: expect large crowds. In a follow up comment, the OP elaborates, “Wow this blew up. Just posted for informational purposes. Like a lot of other people said: Spring Break season has started. The security line is daunting but goes pretty quickly. It’s fairly busy today, but still having a great time.”

According to various other comments under the post, it’s currently spring break for Clark County (Las Vegas), Nevada, central California, and parts of Texas and Arizona. As we head further into March, more schools will be heading into their own breaks and crowds will continue to grow. Walt Disney World and the Orlando Airport have also issued several warnings for guests looking to travel to Florida for the break, with over 7 million people expected to travel throughout the area this month.

Unfortunately, there has been much discussion in the online theme park community about the increasing lack of a slow season for parks like Disney and Universal as festivals and seasonal events are offered throughout the year to entice more guests to visit. This has led to crowds pretty much year-round as well as higher fluctuating prices throughout the year.

Are you planning to visit Disneyland for spring break? Let us know in the comments below!