Guest Shares Unbearable Experience Following Disney World Trip

A guest recently shared a warning after an unbearable experience during their Disney World vacation. Mickey Mouse fans beware!

Millions of families visit Walt Disney World Resort yearly, eager to immerse themselves in the company’s centennial storytelling. Unfortunately, a recent visit to the Magic Kingdom had “a crappy ending” for a family, sharing a warning to fellow Disney fans planning to visit the Orlando-based Disney Resort soon.

Related: Shuttered Disney Ride to Reopen as Hundreds of Thousands Predicted to Flood Parks

Spring Break is upon us, and with it, massive crowds of Disney fans are expected to flood Disney World and Disneyland.

With hundreds of thousands of guests eager to visit Mickey Mouse at Orlando, it’s no surprise that the Orlando International Airport (MCO) is seeing a larger-than-usual amount of travelers trying to make their way to and from the Sunshine State in the past days and coming weeks.

Unfortunately, these abnormally large crowds caused a family to live an almost unbearable experience following their trip to Disney World, sending a warning to fellow travelers.

Related: Record-Breaking Masses to Overwhelm Orlando Airport, Disney World Put on Alert

Redditor u/mdudz recently took to the social network to warn fellow guests about the “utter chaos” flooding the Orlando International Airport, commenting that they and their family had spent over 24 hours at MCO trying to get back home. Their post reads:

PSA – I’ve been stuck at MCO, trying to leave, for almost 24 hours. It’s utter chaos. Delayed flights. Canceled flights. People sleeping everywhere. Airline employees with no clue what to tell anyone. Lines that are 50-75 people deep for agent assistance. My two hour trip to Nashville is going to take me a day and a half, and I’m surrounded by people in the same boat. What a crappy ending to a great week here. I realize that spring break is upon us. And I’m typing this on a weekend, yes. But this airport is not equipped to handle even basic airport functionality right now. You have been warned…

Related: New TSA Report Warns Disney Guests, Orlando Airport Tops Illegal Firearm List

Fellow Redditors were shocked and horrified by the unfortunate way in which this family’s Disney World vacation ended and suggested they would not be able to bear the same experience.

While u/Justiceforwomen27 suggested the unlucky guests should rent a car and drive home to escape the large crowds and problems thousands of travelers are facing at MCO, u/dX927 commented, “My niece and nephew were stuck yesterday trying to fly home after my mom’s funeral. No rental cars were even left due to Spring Break and Bike Week,” implying that car rental companies could not keep up with the overwhelming demand in Orlando.

Related: Bomb Threat Shuts Down Airport, Disney World Guests Evacuated

Fortunately, the original poster later updated their experience, commenting they had made it home safely. However, they added a second warning. “After 29 hours, I made it home. Our bags are still in Orlando and no one knows where or when they’ll join us. You’ve been warned. If you care about leaving Disney with all of your Disney stuff, keep it with you,” they stated.

While operations at the Orlando International Airport are out of The Walt Disney Company’s hands, the situation could surprise thousands of travelers visiting Florida for a vacation at Disney World, who may see their experience in Orlando affected by the large crowds at MCO.

While Disney’s Magical Express service is no longer available, there is another shuttle service guests can use to get to their Disney Hotel, the MEARS Connect driven by Sunshine.

MEARS Connect took over Disney’s Magical Express service in January 2022, providing convenient transportation to and from all Disney Hotels in Walt Disney World Resort. You can click here to learn more about the Orlando Airport transportation service.

Have you ever had a bad experience getting to or leaving Orlando for a Disney World trip? Tell Inside the Magic about it in the comments below!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.