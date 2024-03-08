Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Record-Breaking Masses to Overwhelm Orlando Airport, Disney World Put on Alert

Posted on by Emmanuel Detres
A large, crowded indoor atrium at Orlando International Airport is filled with people. In the foreground, an oversized figure of Mickey Mouse, wearing a jacket, waves to the crowd. The atrium features palm trees and seating areas, with multiple levels visible in the background.

Credit: Inside The Magic

The Orlando International Airport (MCO) is gearing up for the busiest times of the year for the younger population, meaning Disney World will surge in crowd levels.

Large crowds inside of a terminal at Orlando International Airport.
Credit: Orlando International Airport

Orlando International Airport Braces for Record-Breaking Crowds as Disney World Likely to Be Impacted

As the Orlando Business Journal reported, Orlando International Airport (MCO) anticipates setting a record for spring break travel, commencing as early as mid-March. This surge in travel activity is further compounded by the unusually early occurrence of Easter, falling on March 31 this year.

Consequently, March 31 is projected to rank as the eighth-busiest travel day for the airport during spring. Notably, three specific dates stand out as the most congested during this period:

  • Saturday, March 23: An estimated 197,697 travelers
  • Sunday, March 31st: Approximately 197,401 travelers
  • Saturday, March 16: Predicted to accommodate around 196,920 travelers
Entrance sign to Walt Disney World.
Credit: Inside The Magic

How Can You Prepare for Spring Break?

To navigate these crowded airport days effectively, it is advisable to arrive at the airport well in advance of your flight. For domestic travel, allow 2-3 hours before your scheduled departure, while international travelers should aim to arrive 3-4 hours ahead. Whether you’re coming in or out from Terminal C, Terminal A, or Terminal B, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority will ensure a smooth transition from landing to taking off at MCO airport.

Additionally, travelers can monitor Orlando Airport’s security wait times by visiting orlandoairports.net for real-time updates. This proactive approach can help mitigate potential stress and ensure a smoother travel experience amidst heightened activity at the airport. Investing in TSA precheck under the authority user agreement might assist you and your loved ones in passing through the airport and getting to ground transportation to the parking lot or even a rental car.

You can take several more steps to navigate the heightened activity and ensure a smoother travel experience as you travel to Disney World. Commence your travel preparations by meticulously planning your trip ahead of time. This involves booking flights and accommodations well to secure optimal choices and mitigate the risk of encountering last-minute rushes. Simplify your packing process to reduce stress during security screenings.

Disney World third-party tour guides - Disney's governing district - Disney's 50th Anniversary Celebration comes to and end: fans react
Credit: Disney

Adhere strictly to TSA regulations concerning liquids, electronics, and other restricted items to facilitate a smooth and efficient screening process. By adhering to these guidelines, travelers can enhance their overall travel experience and minimize potential disruptions during their journey.

Stay abreast of crucial travel information such as flight delays, gate modifications, and security wait times by regularly checking airline notifications and staying updated on airport announcements via official websites or mobile applications. Given the anticipated surge in crowds, expect longer wait times and potential delays. However, maintain an upbeat demeanor, exercise patience, and exhibit flexibility to accommodate unforeseen travel itinerary changes.

Whether you are flying Delta Airlines, Silver Airways, Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, or another airline, MCO will take good care of you. By implementing these proactive measures and remaining adaptable to evolving circumstances, Disney World guests can effectively mitigate travel-related stress and optimize their Spring break experience amidst the unprecedented crowds at Orlando International Airport.

Emmanuel Detres

