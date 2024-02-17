The Craziest Things To Happen at Disney Parks So Far This Year (And It’s Only February)

A week rarely goes by without some kind of wild story emerging from Disney theme parks.

From the stranger antics of guests to the unexpected additions or decisions made by Disney itself, we’ve rounded up some of the most bizarre headlines to emerge from Disney parks across the globe so far this year (and it’s only February).

Smoke Bombs Detonated at Disneyland

Two guests decided to seemingly go rogue at Disneyland Paris earlier this week and detonate a smoke bomb.

Despite being explicitly banned from the parks (and just about everywhere else), the guests in question let off a huge cloud of pink smoke at the end of Main Street, U.S.A., near Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Dernière perle en date de visiteurs à Disneyland Paris : une famille a décidé de venir célébrer un évènement spécial en ramenant et allumant leur propre fumigène sur Central Plaza (au mépris des règles). 🙃 Ils ont été interpellés par la suite par les équipes du Resort. pic.twitter.com/9qkwcjD5z0 — Disneyphile (@DisneyphileLIVE) February 15, 2024

Unsurprisingly, the guests in question were apprehended by Disney security — and everyone else got to witness some surprise bonus entertainment.

Guests Break Into New Disney Hotel Rooms

The madness continues at Disneyland Paris. With the reopening of Disneyland Hotel comes an onslaught of guests determined to experience the new princess-ified magic in person, whether they have a reservation or not.

Reports suggest that guests have entered unoccupied rooms while they’re being cleaned in their efforts to take pictures of the new decor or grab some mementoes from the grand opening. In other words, just a casual bit of breaking or entering mid-Disney vacation.

Disney has since introduced a virtual queue system via Lineberty to check out the hotel without a reservation, proving yet again why we can’t have nice things.

Arrest Shuts Down Fantasyland

Earlier this month, multiple attractions were temporarily closed at Disneyland’s Fantasyland when one male guest caused a scene and was ultimately arrested by Anaheim Police Department.

While it’s unclear exactly what was going on at Disneyland Park, another guest took to TikTok to share a video of the arrest and explain that the man was being violent and was clearly intoxicated.

Investigation Launched After Disney Coaster Break Down

Further afield, Hong Kong Disneyland became the subject of an investigation at the beginning of February when a roller coaster broke down and forced a firefighter-assisted evacuation of multiple guests.

According to local news outlets, 12 passengers aboard Hong Kong Disneyland’s Hyperspace Mountain roller coaster found themselves trapped after the dark attraction stopped in a hard to reach area.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. However, an investigation was subsequently launched into the attraction only for it to reopen as usual several days later.

Disneyland Ditches Mickey Mouse

Going even further across the globe, Tokyo Disneyland announced this month that it will soon temporarily ditch Mickey as the park’s icon in favor of the one and only Donald Duck.

From April 9 to June 30, Donald Duck will take over Tokyo Disney Resort as a part of “Donald’s Quacky Duck City” festival. As a part of the celebration, the floral display of Mickey Mouse that typically welcomes guests at the front of Tokyo Disneyland will instead be replaced by Donald’s face.

During this festival, Donald will temporarily (and honorarily) rename the park “Duck City,” a place where ducks reign supreme.

What’s your favorite Disney news story so far this year? Let us know in the comments!