Disney Introduces New Virtual Line Service to Access Hotel

It just got a little bit harder to visit Disneyland Hotel.

As of tomorrow (February 17), guests hoping to visit the Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris will need to reserve their slot via the mobile app Lineberty.

Starting tomorrow, Sat Feb 17, non-residents will need to use the Lineberty mobile app and book a slot to visit the Disneyland Hotel. Reservation must be made on the same day, for a maximum of 4 people per reservation, and is subject to availability. pic.twitter.com/Q4bi9xpOTF — DLP Report (@DLPReport) February 16, 2024

This will only apply to guests not staying at the Disneyland Hotel itself. However, even those staying at other Disneyland Paris hotels — such as Disney Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel and Disney Sequoia Lodge — will need to book in advance.

According to DLP Report, these reservations must be made on the same day and can be made for a maximum of four guests at a time. All reservations are subject to availability.

Disneyland Hotel — which sits above the entrance of Disneyland Paris — recently reopened after a lengthy makeover which saw it take on a luxurious new princess theme. Guests staying at the hotel today can expect surprise encounters with different Disney Princesses, as well as hotel rooms inspired by iconic films such as Frozen (2013), Tangled (2010), and Raya and the Last Dragon (2021).

The exclusivity of the hotel also extends to its two restaurants — Royal Banquet and La Table de Lumière — which are currently only available to Disneyland Hotel guests.

Since reopening in January, access to Disneyland Hotel has been strictly limited. Initially reserved only to those paying $1,000+ a night to stay at the hotel, guests have sporadically been allowed to check out the new-and-improved facilities over the past few weeks (although seemingly at the discretion of the security on shift at the time).

Lineberty isn’t new to Disneyland Paris. In the past, the resort’s two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park — have used the app to organize character meet and greets. However, it’s worth noting that the app is notoriously unpopular among (and is unlikely to prove much more popular for a hotel in 2024 than it was in the past).

