Disney Park Replaces Mickey Mouse, New Character Will Be Resort’s Icon

One Disney resort is pushing Mickey Mouse out of the spotlight for a few months – but fortunately, his replacement is also pretty iconic.

From April 9 to June 30, Donald Duck will take over Tokyo Disney Resort as a part of “Donald’s Quacky Duck City” festival. As a part of the celebration, the floral display of Mickey Mouse that typically welcomes guests at the front of Tokyo Disneyland will instead be replaced by Donald’s face.

During this festival, Donald will temporarily (and honorarily) rename the park “Duck City,” a place where ducks reign supreme. Details of this quacking new land will include a Donald Duck monument at the end of World Bazaar (Tokyo Disneyland’s equivalent of Main Street, U.S.A.). The “Quacky Celebration: Donald the Legend!” parade will proceed through the park each day, with six floats dedicated to the big duck himself.

Other characters are getting in on the fun, too. Not content to totally disappear, Mickey – as well as Minnie, Daisy, Pete (in his Tokyo Disneyland debut), and more – will be decked out in Donald’s iconic color scheme.

Meanwhile, the Disney Ambassador Hotel will feature Donald’s Quacky Duck City-themed rooms for the duration of the event, and Donald-themed snacks and merchandise will be available throughout the park.

This marks the second installment in Tokyo Disneyland’s Pal-Palooza event series. The first Pal-Palooza, Minnie’s Funderland, started on January 10 and will continue until March 19. This has involved a new, Minnie-focused parade – Minnie @Funderland – and cute, pink decor around the resort, such as polka dots across the floor in front of Cinderella Castle and a Minnie floral display in place of the traditional Mickey at the park entrance.

Tokyo Disney Resort is notoriously fond of Donald Duck. The resort has a wide-range of Donald Duck butt-themed merchandise (which is much cuter and far less weird than it sounds), and a pop-up Donald Duck restaurant ran through 2022 in Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya.

