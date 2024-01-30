Tokyo Disney Resort Sees Huge Profits Thanks to Booming Attendance

The Tokyo Disney Resort generated millions in profit, shattering expectations.

Related: Authorities Issue Travel Warning as Protesters Block Roads to Disney

Today, January 30, 2024, The Oriental Land Company recently revealed its cumulative 3Q financial results, showing an increase in both net sales and overall profit levels. The document compares the first nine months of fiscal year 3/24 with fiscal year 3/23, with numbers rising across the board.

The company’s theme park total sales increased from 287 billion yen ($1.9 billion) to 387.8 billion yen ($2.6 billion), an increase of 115.2 billion yen ($779 million), representing a growth of more than 32% year over year. Overall, the Tokyo Disney Resort saw an increase of 118.3 billion yen ($801 million) in operating profits.

The Tokyo Disney Resort saw increased attendance, increased net sales per guest, and increased spending on attraction merchandise and food and beverage options. The company attributes these incredible figures to Tokyo Disney Resort’s 40th-anniversary celebration, which began in April 2023 and will continue through March 2024. The company also notes that the resort saw an increase in overseas guest attendance, indicating the Tokyo Disney Resort is becoming even more popular with tourists.

Net sales and profits also grew within Tokyo Disney Resort’s hotel sector, with the resort featuring six official Disney hotels for resort guests to stay at, ranging from luxurious suites to value-priced rooms. Net sales and operating profits all came in higher than expectations for The Oriental Land Company, again, mostly due to higher-than-expected attendance.

Related: Disney Loses Iconic Railroad Station During Park Refurbishment

The press release includes information regarding new and upcoming experiences at the resort and lists several limited-time shows, events, and new attractions. In July, the resort’s version of Space Mountain will close permanently, making way for a brand-new and totally redesigned version of the iconic roller coaster. This overhaul means the complete demolition of the former Space Mountain building, along with the exterior portions of the ride’s queue.

This project is part of larger renovations to the resort’s Tomorrowland area as a whole, with the project slated to be completed sometime in 2027. A farewell event will be held for Space Mountain from April 9 through July 31, 2024, called Space Mountain: The Final Ignition!, allowing guests to say goodbye one last time to this legendary coaster.

The Tokyo Disney Resort opened in April of 1983, at first only featuring one theme park: Tokyo Disneyland. In 2001, Tokyo DisneySea opened at the resort, offering an even more expansive theme park experience for guests to explore and enjoy. Across the two theme parks, guests will find classic Disney experiences like the Monorail, “it’s a small world,” and Peter Pan’s Flight, as well as spectacular original creations like Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast, Aquatopia, and Journey to the Center of the Earth.

Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all updates on Disney theme park news.