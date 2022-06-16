Disney Park Guests Can Now Opt to Visit Exclusive Donald Duck Cafe

‘The Disney Experience’ does not need to be reserved only for the Disney parks themselves — one well-known example of this is the official Disney Stores, which once had hundreds of locations peppering shopping malls and airports around the world.

In Japan, there are a total of forty-five active Disney Store outlets around the country, some with unique interior designs and photo-op spots. These physical locations bring a tiny taste of the Disney magic into our everyday lives — where the idea is that you could wander into one and immediately feel surrounded by Disney paraphernalia and ‘retail-tainment’ — hopefully purchasing a bit of it to take home too.

Disney has decided to go one step further in Japan, having introduced the Oh My Cafe concept to the public in 2019.

Oh My Cafe takes out-of-park entertainment to a new level — it’s a cafe with Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars themes that change on a seasonally rotating basis, bringing Disney park-level themed food and merchandise (that’s arguably, even cuter), to locals in the city.

This summer season, Oh My Cafe brings Disney fans the long-awaited Donald Duck Cafe, with interior theming, food, and merchandise to match. Part of the Oh My Disney brand, Oh My Cafe is a Japan-based official Disney-themed cafe with rotating themes every few months.

One of these adorable little cafes, all decked out for our favorite temper-challenged duck’s 86th birthday, sits tucked into a corner of Harajuku, Tokyo — okay, maybe not so much ‘tucked’, more ‘right in the middle of a multilevel shopping center’. Located on 3F of Tokyu Plaza Omotesando Harajuku (yes, the mall with the long escalator surrounded by crazy-looking, fractal-like mirrors), Oh My Cafe Tokyo is just around the corner from the bright, colorful, and fashion-conscious Harajuku shopping district.

The Tokyo cafe is one of three official Oh My Cafe locations in Japan, the other two being in Osaka and Nagoya.

With innovative, adorable, and delicious-looking food, the cafe boasts a menu of mains themed after Donald’s ever-evolving ‘Emotions’ — HAPPY! Curry Rice, FUN! Ukiwa (Life-Preserver Ring) Burger Plate, FUNNY! Kuchibashi (Beak) Chicken Sandwich Basket and ANGRY! Tomato Pasta Plate — all with little souvenir acrylic Donald Ducks that correspond to the respective emotions, ranging between 1,890 to 1,990 Japanese yen before tax (approximately $14-15 at the time of writing).

There’s even a LOVE Yogurt Bouquet made of shaved ice-style frozen yogurt topped with a heart-eyed, smitten Donald amidst edible candy flowers in a curved-edged waffle bowl, for 1,440 yen (approx. $11), with the souvenir plate at an additional 3,000 yen (approx. $22).

And check out this absolutely adorable Donald Duck-lipped Egg & Mashed Potato Salad!

The highlights of the drinks menu are definitely the Vanilla Yogurt Smoothie with mango, featuring a little Donald hat stuck into the whipped cream, and a bright-blue Fisherman Soda flavored like the classic Japanese Ramune soda, with tiny orange peel fish swimming around in the drink.

With the (also freakishly adorable) Winnie the Pooh Cafe closing its doors this week, the focus is entirely on the Donald Duck Cafe, and the local fans seem to be thoroughly enjoying their visits, Disneybounding and posing with their meals.

The Donald Duck Cafe is slated to end this year on July 18 in Tokyo, July 24 in Osaka, and July 31 in Nagoya, and does not entertain walk-ins, requiring reservation at each city’s cafe through the official Oh My Cafe website.

Donald-fever is particularly strong at the Tokyo Disney Resort, where cast members were spotted decorating the Happy Camper Supplies merchandise wagon display at the Camp Woodchuck area of Westernland, Tokyo Disneyland — for Donald’s 86th.

Though Donald’s actual birthday may be over, the celebration definitely continues in full swing this summer season!

Are you considering a trip to Japan or the Tokyo Disney Resort now that tourism restrictions are easing? Share your thoughts below!