Desperate Guests Breaking Into New Disney Hotel for Exclusive Finds

Guests are reportedly so determined to check out new-and-improved rooms at Disneyland Hotel that they’ve been entering unoccupied bedrooms, a report says.

According to X (formerly known as Twitter) user @DLPbonsplans, guests without reservations have been entering rooms at the Disneyland Paris hotel while they’re being cleaned.

The first days during which Visitors from @DisneylandParis could visit the Disneyland Hotel, and who were not residents of the hotel, some people did outrageous things! ⚜️

“Visitors entered rooms being cleaned by staff to take photos,” they claimed “Others wanted to obtain advantages only reserved for hotel residents, such as exclusive stickers on the theme of the establishment!”

The hotel — which reopened in January after a four-year closure — has taken on a luxurious new theme inspired by Disney princesses, with various decadent rooms and suites themed to the likes of Tangled (2010), Frozen (2013), and Raya and the Last Dragon (2021).

Until recently, the hotel has been off limits to those not spending the $1,000+ a night for a room. This week, Disney introduced a mandatory virtual queue — acquired via Lineberty — to enter the hotel without a reservation.

While there have been complaints about the high security around the hotel, it seems like it these rules may not be entirely in vein.

Other guests have agreed, with one remarking on X: “It was necessary to prohibit access from the start, you want to go to the dlh you pay for your night like everyone else, PAs who come to rob the shops, storm the people and get benefits FROM THE RESIDENTS OF THE HOTEL.”

Now that capacity is being closely controlled, hopefully these issues are a thing of the past at Disneyland Hotel. Those who do gain access to the hotel are still prohibited from visiting its character restaurants (La Table de Lumière and Royal Banquet), using its chauffeur service, and accessing its exclusive Disney princess meet and greets, which can be privately booked by those staying onsite.

Do you think non-hotel guests should be allowed to visit Disney hotels? Let us know in the comments!

