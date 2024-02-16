Highest-Paying Disney Resort Guests Can Enjoy Exclusive New Service

Guests willing to shell out over $1,000 a night can now enjoy an exclusive service around one Disney resort.

Last month, Disney debuted the new-and-improved Disneyland Hotel. As well as private meet-and-greets with Disney Princesses, front-door access to Disneyland Park, and two brand-new royal restaurants, it seems like those staying at the hotel can now look forward to an exclusive chauffeur to transport them around the resort.

The Disneyland Hotel has introduced a new on-demand electric shuttle to take residents around the Resort – for example if they wish to dine at at another Disney Hotel.

👑 The Disneyland Hotel has introduced a new on-demand electric shuttle to take residents around the Resort – for example if they wish to dine at at another Disney Hotel: pic.twitter.com/ASkZfE041p — DLP Report (@DLPReport) February 15, 2024

According to DLP Report, this new service is designed to offer residents at the most luxurious (and expensive) hotel in Disneyland Paris a quick and efficient way to visit other hotels – such as Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel or Disney Newport Bay Club – as well as reach the likes of Marne-la-Vallée/Chessy train station (the resort’s onsite station).

Images shared of the chauffeur service show an electric Volkswagen emblazoned with the new Disneyland Hotel logo.

While the new chauffeur service is limited to those staying at Disneyland Hotel, other guests can now access the hotel (but not its restaurants) by signing up to the Lineberty app and reserving a slot to visit its newly refurbished lobby.

The hotel has drawn plenty of buzz – largely thanks to its extravagant features (and equally extravagant prices). Nightly rates for Disneyland Hotel have surged to an average of over $1,000 per night since its refurbishment, with some nights even pipping $2,000.

Meanwhile, guests also have the option to purchase exclusive bottles of Disneyland Hotel champagne (which come in at $162 a pop), and meals at the in-house restaurants are more fine dining than traditional theme park fare. La Table de Lumière – the hotel’s “finest” restaurant where princes and princesses visit diners as they eat – boasts dishes such as roasted sea bass, pan-fried French beef, and organic Ile-de-France region pasta (for a cool €60 per child, and $120 per adult).

