Disney Partners With World-Renowned Chef for New Parks Restaurant

The Disney theme parks is getting a very special expansion.

As part of the years-long refurbishment of the Disneyland Hotel, the Disneyland Paris Resort will also be receiving a third restaurant. This news comes as the resort recently reopened its Disneyland Hotel.

This incredibly exciting information was recently confirmed by DLP Report @DLPReport) on X (twitter) earlier this week.

No date has been confirmed for the opening of this new restaurant, nor has a name been revealed regarding the mystery “world-renowned” chef who will host. Disneyland Paris news site ED92 (@ED92Magic) theorizes that this new restaurant will mark the return of the Founders Club Restaurant.

Much like the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, Disneyland Paris offers guests many different places to stay after their day at the parks ends. This new restaurant will be a collaboration between Disney and a world-renowned chef, who is yet to be named. This is all the information that has been revealed at the moment, so make sure you stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all future updates.

Offering 5,700 rooms and suites, Disneyland Paris is the number one hotel chain in France for families,” states Disney, in regard to the renovated hotel.”With a range of offerings for many needs and budgets, Disneyland Paris the number one hotel operator among European theme parks.”

The Disneyland Hotel underwent renovations dating back several years ago, with the entire hotel getting a total makeover, both inside and out. Disneyland Paris itself is home to some of the best themes and immersive entertainment offered by The Walt Disney Company. With two theme parks as well as Disney Village, Disneyland Paris is one of the largest and most popular vacation destinations in Europe.

