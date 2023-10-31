Classic Disney Ride Flagged, Concerns Raised

Space Mountain reopened Friday following a month-long refurbishment. But some guests say the classic Disneyland Park attraction still isn’t functioning correctly.

Space Mountain

This dark indoor rollercoaster was so popular at Disneyland Resort that Walt Disney Imagineers created versions of Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disneyland, and Hong Kong Disneyland. Located in Tomorrowland, the ride boasts a 40-inch height requirement but doesn’t go upside down.

“Race through the cosmos in the dark to the edge of the galaxy and back on a thrilling roller-coaster ride,” Disneyland Resort writes. “Navigate through a vast futuristic space station as you make your way to Mission Control. Board a sleek flight vehicle and prepare yourself for a high-flying adventure to the furthest reaches of space.

“Ascend slowly through a swirling solar field as your rocket powers up. Plunge through a spectacular spiral nebula and then, when the countdown ends—hang on tight! As you hurtle forward into infinite darkness, your rocket darts and twists in the void, speeding faster and faster. Feel the g-force as you careen into the unknown! Immersive sound effects and evocative music add to the intense sensory experience. Brave the most epic journey of your Earthbound life and accept your mission—to conquer Space Mountain.”

Recent Renovation

Despite this month’s refurbishment and the summer’s transformation from Hyperspace Mountain, guests claim Space Mountain isn’t functioning correctly. Fans discussed the rollercoaster on Reddit this week.

Most guests had issues with Space Mountain’s iconic tunnel lights, which haven’t functioned reliably in years.

“Was there yesterday,” u/GomeyBlueRock wrote on Sunday. “Tunnel lights weren’t working. Didn’t see any new projections.”

“Was there Friday,” u/blueflannelshirt concurred. “Tunnel lights not working BUT I did see the new galaxy projection and more stars.”

Some guests experienced other problems.

“Tunnel lights were not on Friday,” u/Joshdotorg said. “We got a ride early in the day and there was no audio, took me back to my youth.”

Other guests, like u/damstar1, complained about a lack of “exhaust fans in the queue.” Many fans agreed.

“You don’t enjoy the Covid tunnel?” u/darth_hotdog joked.

“Or fart tunnel?” u/jumpingtheshark89 replied.

“I call it the red anxiety tunnel because twice I’ve had to talk myself down in my head from a panic attack standing in there,” u/bitcheewitchee said.

Disneyland Resort didn’t publicly share changes made to Space Mountain during its refurbishment. Inside the Magic will report any updates about the ride.

Does Space Mountain need more work? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.