Space Mountain Fails To Open, Sadly Closed at Disneyland Park

A popular ride failed to open in Disney.

Space Mountain is one of the most famous roller coasters in the world, and for good reason: it’s fun, fast, and quite family-friendly. For decades, guests of almost all ages have hopped aboard their spacecraft and taken off. Over the years, each version around the world has received various upgrades and updates, with the original version in Walt Disney World remaining pretty much the same.

Unfortunately, this classic roller coaster failed to open today at the Disneyland Paris Resort. In Europe, Space Mountain is called Hyperspace Mountain, featuring the popular Star Wars overlay that we sometimes see over here in the States.

At this time, it’s unclear what the issue is. Hyperspace Mountain is set to close for refurbishment later this month, on September 18. This refurbishment will only last a few days, but with technical issues like these plaguing the attraction, we would not be surprised if this closure timeframe was extended.

Space Mountain is one of Disney’s best rides of all time. While simple, this roller coaster is fun and thrilling, sending guests through the dark. A version of Space Mountain can be found at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, Disneyland in Anaheim, California, Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disneyland in Japan, and Hong Kong Disneyland in China. While each version may be slightly different, with Disneyland Paris’ version featuring inversions, the spirit of the attraction remains the same.

Just last month, Hyperspace Mountain was quickly shut down due to an issue with its launch cable. As we stated earlier, Hyperspace Mountain is quite different than the other version of the ride. In Paris, Space Mountain features inversions as well as a full-fledged launch similar to that of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

In other Space Mountain news, the version present at the Tokyo Disneyland Resort will soon be closing permanently. This was announced last year to the surprise of many fans and guests. However, Space Mountain itself will not be gone forever, just the original building and track, with Tokyo Disneyland rebuilding the classic coaster from the ground up. The entire section of Tomorrowland will be revamped, too. This project has already begun, but Space Mountain will be closing for good in 2024.

What’s your favorite ride or roller coaster at Disney?