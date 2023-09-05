UFO Spotted Flying Above Disney World and Universal Studios

An unidentified flying object, or UFO, was spotted flying high above both Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resorts.

The Disney parks and resorts are notoriously large, especially the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Here, guests have access to over 30 different hotels and resorts to choose from. Walt Disney World is home to four incredible theme parks, EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios, as well as two amazing water parks and Disney Springs.

Walt Disney World is located close to the Universal Orlando Resort, which is home to both Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. These two theme park destinations have been competing with each other since the dawn of man (the early 1990s), and fans have been pouring into both resorts ever since. While Disney and Universal both compete for the attention of guests, the two resorts share a lot of similarities.

From thrill rides to classic dark rides, both Universal and Walt Disney World feature some of the most popular experiences in the country.

Rides like Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world” Pirates of the Caribbean, as well as Revenge of the Mummy, and The Incredible Hulk Coaster have entertained guests for decades and become big draws to the Sunshine State.

Recently, both resorts had something very curious in common, with a UFO being spotted high above both resorts. Guests were in awe as they spotted a mysterious flying object high in the sky. One guest shared a video of the mysterious object on X (Twitter), which you can take a look at below:

Rocket or something flying over Universal

As you can see, the object is a bright orange color and illuminated the night sky at the Universal Orlando Resort. At this time, we are not sure what exactly this “spacecraft” is, so it remains a mystery as of now. With both Universal and Disney World being located in Florida, it’s quite common to catch a space launch, either by NASA or by SpaceX, the aerospace company owned by Elon Musk.

The Universal Orlando Resort will be expanding very soon, with work going quite quickly on Epic Universe.

Epic Universe will act as Universal Orlando’s third theme park and is set to open sometime in 2025. This new theme park will expand upon Universal’s beloved Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme park experience, as well as feature some newer lands like SUPER NINTENDO WORLD and an entire area dedicated to Universal’s How to Train Your Dragon films.

