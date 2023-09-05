Disney World Coffee Shop Closing Immediately in Florida

A popular place to get coffee is closing very, very soon in Disney World.

The Walt Disney World Resort is massive, meaning a large part of guest’s vacation could be taken up by figuring out how to navigate the theme parks. This is why it’s crucial to plan ahead and make sure you know what you’re doing while vacationing at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” One of the most critical decisions of a Disney World vacation is deciding which hotel to stay at.

From luxury destinations like Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort to value-priced suites at Disney’s Pop Century, there’s no end in sight to the wide range of hotels guests can stay at in Disney. One of the most iconic hotels at the Walt Disney World Resort is currently undergoing a major shift.

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn has become a beloved place for guests to stay as they take breaks from the four theme parks, two water parks, and Disney Springs, offering a fantastically-themed hotel and quite a lot of activities and amenities.

Unfortunately, one of these amenities is closing for a brief refurbishment, meaning guests will need to look somewhere else in order to get their morning coffee. As stated on the official website, Carousel Coffee will be closing today at noon on September 5, 2023. This closure will last through September 7, 2023. During this time, continental breakfast offerings, pastries, and coffee will be available at Belle Vue Lounge from 6:30 AM to 3:30 PM.

As we stated earlier, Disney’s BoardWalk Inn has been undergoing some significant changes. In 2022, Disney shared concept art of the store focusing on cakes called the Cake Bake Shop. This new location would replace the now-closed ESPN Club. According to Disney, “This restaurant will offer both savory and dessert menus, along with afternoon tea service, in a whimsical atmosphere that complements the magic of the idyllic charm of Disney’s BoardWalk that guests know and love.” Unfortunately, this project has seemingly been delayed, with all mentions of a 2023 opening date being removed from the website.

Guests can still snag their morning cup of joe at various locations throughout the Walt Disney World Resort. One of the most popular places to get coffee can be found on Main Street, U.S.A., at Magic Kingdom at the Main Street Bakery. This location features Starbucks items, meaning guests can have their favorite blends while inside “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Where’s your favorite spot to get coffee at Walt Disney World?