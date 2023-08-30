New Disney World Location Will Not Be Opening in 2023

A new Disney World location will not be opening under its original timeframe.

The Walt Disney World Resort is constantly shifting, changing, and evolving, ensuring that the experience for each and every guest remains as fresh and new as possible. Over the last several months, we’ve seen huge changes make their way to the Walt Disney World theme parks. At Magic Kingdom, guests can hop aboard a lightcycle on TRON Light/Run, an attraction over half a decade in the making. At EPCOT, Guests enjoy Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and the upcoming attraction theme around Disney’s Moana franchise.

However, these upgrades are not just limited to the theme parks. Every single Walt Disney World hotel receives renovations and refurbishments from time to time, with one of the most iconic hotels undergoing significant changes.

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn is one of the most beloved places to stay at Disney, featuring some stunning theming and fantastic proximity to both Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT.

In 2022, Disney shared concept art of the new Cake Bake Shop that would be opening at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn. This new location would replace the now-closed ESPN Club. According to Disney, “This restaurant will offer both savory and dessert menus, along with afternoon tea service, in a whimsical atmosphere that complements the magic of the idyllic charm of Disney’s BoardWalk that guests know and love.”

Since the original reveal, the official website listed a “2023” opening timeframe. However, this is not listed on the website anymore, indicating there has been a delay in the grand opening.

The ESPN Club operated for nearly three decades, first opening at Walt Disney World in 1996. There has been no updated timeframe given for the new Cake Bake Shop, so be sure to check back here at Inside the Magic for all future updates!

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to some pretty incredible hotels, like the previously mentioned BoardWalk Inn. Alongside this beloved hotel are locations like Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, and Disney’s Pop Century Resort, just to name a few.

