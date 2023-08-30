Major Disney World Theme Park Shuts Down

An entire Walt Disney World theme park is now closed and unavailable for guests to visit due to Hurricane Idalia.

Inside the Magic previously reported that Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park would be closing on Wednesday, August 30, due to Hurricane Idalia impacting Orlando and the surrounding areas. Because of the inclement weather, multiple locations announced operational changes, with places like Busch Gardens Tampa closing early.

The Universal Orlando Resort, which is home to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, sent out a warning to all guests informing them of the current status of the parks. Walt Disney World did the same, informing guests that operations would remain normal for the time being. Eventually, Disney announced that it would be closing Typhoon Lagoon and its Mini-Golf areas.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon is closed for the entire day. It is possible that the park will remain closed longer, but Disney has not issued an official statement regarding an extension. Walt Disney World is home to two water parks, Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach. Pre-2020, both water parks were available to guests at the same time. However, Disney has opted to operate these water parks on a cycle, with one closing for refurbishment as the other opens to guests.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach is expected to reopen sometime in early 2024, with Typhoon Lagoon closing shortly after. Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios remain open at this time, meaning guests can still enjoy most of “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” For those who evacuated, Disney is offering waived cancelation fees. Click here for more information.



